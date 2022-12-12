LPL 2022: Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators live cricket streaming-OTT & broadcast channel details and timings
LPL 2022: The Lanka Premier League kick-started on December 6, Tuesday, in Sri Lanka. Today, the ninth and tenth matches of the LPL will be played between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators; and Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings. The venue of the two matches is Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
LPL 2022: Today, two more matches of the LPL will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The first match will be played between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators, where Falcons are expected to win the match. The falcons look in great shape and are currently sitting at the top on the points table. The match starts at 3:00 PM IST and local time; whereas, the second match will be played between Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings. The second match of the day starts at 7:30 PM IST and local time
Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators match details
This is the 9th match of the LPL season 2022. The match between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match starts at 3:00 PM IST and local time.
Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings match details
The second match of the LPL 2022 on December 12th will be played between Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings. The venue of the match is the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST and local time.
Where to watch Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators; Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings matches live
Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators and Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings matches can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.
When will Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators match start?-Time and Date
The Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators match will be played on December 12. The match starts at 3:00 PM IST and local time.
When will Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings match start?-Time and Date
Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings match will be played on December 12. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST and local time.
What is the venue of Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators and Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings matches?
Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators and Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.