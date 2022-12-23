IPL Auction LIVE 2023 Sold and Unsold Full Squad Players List of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, LSG, GT, SRH, RR, PBKS, DC

LIVE IPL Auction 2023 Sold and Unsold Full Squad Players List: IPL mini-auction for the IPL 2023 season is all set to begin today at 2:30 PM IST in the Indian city of Kochi. A total of 405 players are going under the hammer where all 10 franchises will be looking forward to filling the 87 remaining slots. The event will be telecasted live on the JIO Cinema app and website. Also, the event's live broadcast will be available across Stars sports network channels. The 10 teams going into IPL mini auction 2023 are Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. All 10 teams have retained a total of 163 players for the IPL season 2023 while they have released a total of 85 players. The Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, have the lowest remaining purse of INR 7.05 crore before heading into the IPL 2023 auction. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have the highest remaining purse of INR 42.25 crore before the auction starts today. The maximum purse amount for the IPL teams was increased to 95-crore-per-side earlier this year.



(This story is being updated LIVE. Updates will be incorporated in the story minute by minute as the IPL auction begins in Kochi at 2:30 PM.)