LIVE online IND vs SL live score: India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Sri Lanka wins toss, chooses to bowl first
Story highlights
LIVE online IND vs SL live score: The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka starts today in India’s Guwahati at 1:30 PM IST. The clash will see big guns like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the fray after remaining absent from the three-match T20 series. Rohit Sharma will be leading the team. Since the start of 2020, team India will be looking forward to winning their 10th ODI match in 13 matches played. Since the ICC World Cup is slated to be held in India this year, the first ODI series of 2023 is extremely crucial for the players as well as team selectors.
Follow IND vs SL live updates here:
Sri Lanka wins toss, chooses to bowl first
It's toss time! The pitch is a little dry, and there are a few cracks. Tonight, Dew could come into play. The team fielding second will have a difficult time because the ball will be difficult to grip. The pitch appears to be good for batting, but chasing will be easier here.
The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be livestreamed on Hotstar OTT app. Star Sports network has bagged the rights to broadcast the match Live in India. Want to enjoy the livestream for free without having to pay any extra penny? visit the link now.
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.
When it comes to taking on rivals at home in the ODI series, team India is simply unbeatable. Out of 12 matches played since the beginning of 2020, Rohit Sharma's side has won a total of 9 matches. Team India is expected to continue the winning streak in today's match.
Before today’s match, the ACA Stadium in Guwahati has only hosted one ODI, with India playing against West Indies in 2018. The Windies batted first and scored a whopping 322 runs, which Team India easily chased down, winning in just 43 overs. Fans are expected to see another high-scoring match between India and Sri Lanka today.