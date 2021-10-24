LIVE: Ind vs Pak T20WC - Babar, Rizwan look solid as Pakistan close in on historic win against India

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan Photograph: AFP
Get quick updates of ICC Men's T20 World Cup here!
A brief about the rivalry: India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over formats. The neighbouring countries now square off only in the multi-nation ICC tournaments as the bilateral series between the two has been suspended due to political reasons. They last met in the 2019 ODI World Cup and India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013.
Oct 24, 2021, 10:55 PM
#Pakistan's star pacer #ShaheenShahAfridi did most of the damage to the Indian innings as he send India's top order packing in #IndiaVsPak T20 World Cup contest. Watch!#T20WorldCuphttps://t.co/MOpY5UOqYj— WION (@WIONews) October 24, 2021
Click on the above tweet to WATCH Shaheen's match-defining spell.
Oct 24, 2021, 10:44 PM
OVER 15
The momentum is with the Pakistan team. The openers are looking comfortable at the moment.
PAK at 121-0 after 15 overs, Mohammad Rizwan 56(44) and Babar Azam 62(46).
India couldn't take a single wicket.
Oct 24, 2021, 10:20 PM
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan gave a dream start to Pakistan against India.
After 10 overs, PAK are at 71-0
Indian bowlers are looking for a breakthrough.
Is this the day that Babar Azam will script history?
🔟 overs done.— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 24, 2021
The Pakistan openers have timed the chase well, with the score at 71/0. #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | https://t.co/UqPKN2ouME pic.twitter.com/9P3q1w4Cer
Oct 24, 2021, 09:43 PM
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have opened Pakistan's innings. The momentum is currently in Pak's favour.
As expected, it's just getting interesting with every single ball.
Stay connected with us!
Oct 24, 2021, 09:27 PM
Innings Break!
Virat Kohli's led from the front with a vital half-century as India recovered from a disastrous start to post a challenging 151 for seven.
Besides Kohli's 49-ball 57, Rishabh Pant slammed 39 in 30 deliveries.
Sent into bat after the coin landed in favour of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam at the toss, India were off to the worst possible start as they lost both their prolific openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul within three overs with just six runs on the board.
Doing most of the initial damage was the lanky left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/31 in 4 overs), who had Rohit trapped in front of the wicket for a duck and then bowled Rahul after the batsman had run three singes.
Kohli and Pant then joined forces to add 53 runs in quick time before the latter was caught out by leg-spinner Shadab Khan (1/22 in four overs) off his own bowling in the 13th over.
Brief scores:
India: 151/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 57, Rishabh Pant 39; Shaheen Afridi 3/31) vs Pakistan.
Target set 🎯— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 24, 2021
Pakistan will chase 152 for a victory.
Will they get over the line?#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | https://t.co/UqPKN2ouME pic.twitter.com/N4gqUjJLLk
Now is the time to predict the winner. Who is going to win?
T20 World Cup in Pics: India's captain Virat Kohli thwarts Pakistan
Oct 24, 2021, 09:20 PM
Pandya out
The big hitter goes back to the pavilion.
He scored 11 runs off 8 balls before losing his wicket to Haris Rauf.
Next to come is Mohammed Shami
Oct 24, 2021, 09:17 PM
Shaheen Afridi strikes again ☝️— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 24, 2021
He snares the prized scalp of Virat Kohli who departs after an excellent knock of 57.#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | https://t.co/UqPKN2ouME pic.twitter.com/w5L40WQAdx
Kohli took charge and played a very crucial inning. But got outplayed by Shaheen Afridi.
Will Shaheen's spell be decisive?
Oct 24, 2021, 09:11 PM
BIG wicket!
Virat Kohli out. It's Afridi again.
Kohli scored 57 runs off 49 balls.
Next up is Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Oct 24, 2021, 09:06 PM
Another wicket!
Shaheen Afridi strikes to take Jadeja's wicket.
He scored 13 runs off 13 balls.
Next up is Hardik Pandya
Oct 24, 2021, 09:02 PM
50 up for Virat
Virat Kohli slams half-century as India eye 150-plus
Oct 24, 2021, 08:56 PM
A big wicket for Pakistan 💥— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 24, 2021
Shadab Khan dismisses Rishabh Pant for 39 just as he was starting to find his rhythm. #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | https://t.co/UqPKN2ouME pic.twitter.com/gOKWOZU4iI
Indeed Pant's wicket was a big one for Pakistan.
Oct 24, 2021, 08:51 PM
OVER 15
India at 100-4
100 up for the Indian team. Virat is at 37(35) and Ravindra Jadeja at 6(8).
Oct 24, 2021, 08:40 PM
Pant out! 39(30)
Shadab Khan strikes as he took Rishabh Pant's wicket.
Pant was going for a big hit, but instead, the ball went high and landed in the hands of Shadab himself.
Left-handed batter Ravindra Jadeja is next
Oct 24, 2021, 08:37 PM
OVER 12
A big one and much-needed over for India.
T20 sixers from Pant's bat gave India 15 runs in this Hasan Ali's over.
Oct 24, 2021, 08:33 PM
Suryakumar Yadav is gone ☝️— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 24, 2021
Hasan Ali finds a thick outside edge, scalping the 🇮🇳 batter for 11.
An acrobatic catch from Rizwan 🧤#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | https://t.co/UqPKN2ouME
Here's how SKY lost his wicket!
Oct 24, 2021, 08:27 PM
Drinks break!
India are currently at 60-3 after 10 overs
Excited much? Share your experiences with us...
Oct 24, 2021, 08:21 PM
India 52-3 after 9 overs
Virat and Pant are looking to build a partnership. Virat is playing at 24(22) Rishabh Pant 13(15).
Oct 24, 2021, 08:17 PM
India 43-3 after 8 overs
Although, the situation is inclining towards the Men in Green, still, it's extremely difficult to predict anything.
As both, the teams have plenty of match-winners.
Oct 24, 2021, 08:09 PM
Here's goes the third wicket!
Hasan Ali strikes as Suryakumar Yadav lost his wicket after scoring just 11 runs.
India in a difficult phase right now as they are 39-3 after 7 overs.
Oct 24, 2021, 07:57 PM
Pure 🔥#T20WorldCup #INDvPAK https://t.co/IxSKyuJhLD— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 24, 2021
Shaheen Afridi has provided a flying start to his side as he took two crucial wickets. Rohit was out on a golden duck and KL Rahul just scored three runs.
India need to be calm with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav on the pitch, however, Pakistan are currently ruling the first powerplay.
Oct 24, 2021, 07:48 PM
It's Afridi again! What a ball...
Afridi gets the other opener. KL Rahul out after scoring just three runs.
Oct 24, 2021, 07:36 PM
Shaheen Afridi strikes as Rohit Sharma out for duck, India 1/1 at 0.4
Oct 24, 2021, 07:31 PM
The stage is set...national anthems are sung...both the teams are ready..
Let the contest begin!
Oct 24, 2021, 07:18 PM
Here's what Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said:
"We are going to bowl first. We'll look to take early wickets and put pressure. Dew is also a factor."
"We have had good practice sessions and am confident about our preparations."
"Pakistan's bowlers are known to trouble other teams but I am confident about our batting too."
Oct 24, 2021, 07:17 PM
Here's Indian skipper Virat Kohli said:
"We are pretty happy with setting the target. We would have bowled first too, but the toss is not in your control. We are pretty balanced with our squad and you need to be prepared for it."
"We need to stay as professional as possible. We need to stay focussed on the processes. Everyone watches it closely all over the world. We can use that as a motivation, but we need to ensure we don't get too emotional and need to just stay professional."
"The pitch looks very different. Evenly rolled and there is no grass at all which was the case during the IPL, and I'm sure that was done to hold it together well for the World Cup. We expect the pitch to stay good all through and set a good total."
Oct 24, 2021, 07:07 PM
TOSS!
Pakistan's Babar Azam has won the toss and opted to bowl fist against Virat Kohli-led Team India.
Playing XI:
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Oct 24, 2021, 07:01 PM
Players are getting ready!
Next up will be the toss!
Stay connected with us...
Oct 24, 2021, 07:00 PM
Buchanan predicts result!
"I'll stick with India they have too many strengths all around the park. Pakistan lack quality spin and there are many challenges around their batting." - Buchanan's prediction for tonight's game"
Oct 24, 2021, 06:56 PM
Buchanan on MS Dhoni as mentor:
Dhoni is just an incredible player and an incredible leader. His presence is really important. He is a calming influence, he is good at summing out situations and pretty clear at what needs to be done. It's nice to have that sort of presence around the dressing room when things are not going the right way. If Dhoni's play that kind of a role, which he would, he will help the team.
Oct 24, 2021, 06:50 PM
John Buchanan on key battles in Indo-Pak tie:
Key battle is always upfront. Powerplays will be important. From India, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will be up against Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi. Pakistan are really missing a fourth option. They don't have a quality spinner as well.
Oct 24, 2021, 06:40 PM
John Buchanan on India vs Pakistan rivalry
"Nothing bigger than emotion, feeling, the noise... absolute passion for the game in both the nations"
#LIVE | #T20WorldCup: Watch the two-time World Cup-winning coach John Buchanan in WION's special show 'Desert Storm'.— WION (@WIONews) October 24, 2021
Get valuable insight on match preview, Playing XI, his thoughts on the epic #INDvPAK rivalry.
Live now, only on #WION. https://t.co/pTOdahsWfv
Watch the show live here!
Oct 24, 2021, 06:38 PM
Watch: John Buchanan in WION's special show 'Desert Storm' with WION's Digvijay Singh Deo
Oct 24, 2021, 06:22 PM
Off we go for our first match of #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/VZp9FmDGC7— BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2021
The much-awaited India-Pakistan encounter is now just around the corner. Virat Kohli's men have left the hotel and are ready to enter the arena to take on Pakistan.
Oct 24, 2021, 06:05 PM
Buchanan also predicted India's batting order:
1 KL Rahul
2 Rohit Sharma
3 Virat Kohli (capt)
4 Suryakumar Yadav
5 Rishabh Pant (wk)
6 Hardik Pandya
7 Ravindra Jadeja
8 Shardul Thakur
9 Varun Chakravarthy
10 Mohammed Shami
11 Jasprit Bumrah
What you have to say?
Oct 24, 2021, 05:56 PM
#INDvPAK | Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, former Pakistan pacer Shoiab Akhtar came up with some hilarious suggestions for Babar Azam & Co. when asked how should they plan to stop Team India#T20WorldCup2021 https://t.co/Q3peseogBS— WION (@WIONews) October 24, 2021
Akhtar came up with some hilarious suggestions for Babar Azam & Co. when asked how should they plan to stop Team India. Read it!
Oct 24, 2021, 05:45 PM
The two-time World Cup-winning coach John Buchanan has shared his Playing XI exclusively with for the Indo-Pak match.
Buchanan's Playing XI
Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali
India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Oct 24, 2021, 05:31 PM
The two-time World Cup-winning coach John Buchanan in WION's special show 'Desert Storm' at 6:30pm IST only on WION.
A Super Sunday treat for Sports fans. Catch all the buildup to the T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on #DesertStorm on WION at 6.30pm@DiggySinghDeo pic.twitter.com/d2pxvzrBYs— WION (@WIONews) October 24, 2021
Watch John Buchanan LIVE on WION's social media platforms to get valuable insight on match preview, Playing XI, his thoughts on the epic Indo-Pak rivalry.
Oct 24, 2021, 05:12 PM
India vs Pak T20 World Cup: India dominates, watch key moments as arch-rivals clash
5-0 🔢— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 24, 2021
Will #Pakistan turn the tide in today's clash in Dubai? 🤔 #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/MduESb3GQC
Oct 24, 2021, 04:54 PM
England's former captain Michael Vaughan says, "India should be too strong for Pakistan today, but then adds that, "Pakistan team in these conditions could beat anyone".
Do you agree?
India should be too strong for Pakistan today .. But this Pakistan team in these conditions could beat anyone .. Hearing 1 Billion will be watching globally .. India to win .. #India vs Pakistan #T20WorldCup— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 24, 2021
Oct 24, 2021, 04:08 PM
Mohammad Kaif offers 'small advice' ahead of India-Pakistan clash in T20 WC 2021
Social media abuzz with tweets ahead of the start of the most-awaited game of the T20 World Cup 2021 with fans and experts sharing their predictions. India and Pakistan have met on five occasions in the T20 World Cup so far with the Men in Blue defeating Pakistan in all five meetings.
Oct 24, 2021, 03:43 PM
Young Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani in awe as he meets legend MS Dhoni
Young Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani was seen meeting legend MS Dhoni at the stadium during his team's training session on Saturday
Oct 24, 2021, 03:40 PM
'India are unbeaten against Pakistan but you can't decide anything in a T20 match,' says Mohammad
"I will give India the edge because their players recently played the IPL here. So, they know the conditions better than Pakistan," Amir said
Oct 24, 2021, 03:38 PM
Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan could take the spotlight in India-Pak clash, says Younis Khan
Former captain Younis Khan said that Pakistan should be wary of the threat posed by Bumrah, though he added that his country`s bowlers too were in "good shape".
Oct 24, 2021, 03:36 PM
Kohli banks on India's 'A game' against a talented Pakistan team
The Virat & Co. are all set to open their campaign with an in-form team with the batting will heavily depend on the top three of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Kohli while the bowling has a dazzling mix of talent in both the spin and pace departments.
Oct 24, 2021, 03:34 PM
IND vs PAK World Cup T20 live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match?
The T20 World Cup match between India vs Pakistan will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
The T20 World Cup match between India vs Pakistan begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.
Oct 24, 2021, 03:31 PM
Rashid Latif feels Virat Kohli might err in playing XI for PAK face-off
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-captain Rashid Latif feels India have problems of plenty with several power-hitters and bowling options to choose from. Hence, Kohli might err in team selection.
Oct 24, 2021, 03:30 PM
Sehwag names Indian star who can be game-changer against Pak
Former India opener Virender Sehwag gave his take on the combination India should opt for in their playing XI against Babar Azam's men.
Oct 24, 2021, 03:28 PM
This India vs Pakistan ODI was a classic T20 played in Kolkata
The India vs Pakistan match had all the ingredients of a classic - a heroic century by Srikkanth, Azhar coming late in the order to blast 49 as the Kolkata crowd smelled victory.
Oct 24, 2021, 03:26 PM
Prediction: Who will win India vs Pakistan match?
While India are yet to be beaten by Pakistan in a World Cup encounter, the Men in Green are currently on a six-match unbeaten streak in T20Is in Dubai.
Oct 24, 2021, 03:24 PM
Pakistan fans urge MS Dhoni, KL Rahul to spare Babar & Co. ahead of India clash
While Pakistan have already announced their 12-man squad for the India clash, Virat Kohli & Co. have not revealed their possible 12.
Oct 24, 2021, 03:22 PM
Shoaib Akhtar's hilarious advice to Pakistan on how to stop India
Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, former Pakistan pacer Shoiab Akhtar came up with some hilarious suggestions for Babar Azam & Co.
Oct 24, 2021, 03:21 PM
Predicting Virat Kohli-led India's playing XI vs Pakistan
For weeks, the hype surrounding the marquee face-off has been huge and the encounter is expected to live upto expectations and go down the wire.
Find out how the two teams stack up.
Oct 24, 2021, 03:19 PM
From Sharjah to Centurion: Reliving memorable India vs Pakistan fiery clashes that make the rivalry grand
The frenzy around India vs Pakistan clashes are unparalleled in the cricketing world as fans in both the South Asian nations go above and beyond to show support for their teams.