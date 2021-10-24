LIVE: IND vs PAK T20 WC- Fans brace for most-awaited clash; records, predictions and more

As Virat Kohli's India gets ready to lock horns with Babar Azam's Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai. India's star-studded lineup will take on the dangerous Pakistan side as fans await another mouthwatering clash.

Here is a look at how the two arch-rivals have fared against each other, including payer review, statistics and look at the iconic duels of the past which fans across the subcontinent will never forget.