LIVE: IND vs PAK T20 WC- Fans brace for most-awaited clash; records, predictions and more

WION Web Team New Delhi Oct 24, 2021, 03:17 PM (IST)

India vs Pakistan Photograph: AFP

As Virat Kohli's India gets ready to lock horns with Babar Azam's Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai. India's star-studded lineup will take on the dangerous Pakistan side as fans await another mouthwatering clash.

Here is a look at how the two arch-rivals have fared against each other, including payer review, statistics and look at the iconic duels of the past which fans across the subcontinent will never forget.

Oct 24, 2021, 06:22 PM

The much-awaited India-Pakistan encounter is now just around the corner. Virat Kohli's men have left the hotel and are ready to enter the arena to take on Pakistan.

Oct 24, 2021, 06:05 PM

Buchanan also predicted India's batting order: 

1 KL Rahul 

2 Rohit Sharma 

3 Virat Kohli (capt) 

4 Suryakumar Yadav 

5 Rishabh Pant (wk) 

6 Hardik Pandya 

7 Ravindra Jadeja 

8 Shardul Thakur 

9 Varun Chakravarthy 

10 Mohammed Shami 

11 Jasprit Bumrah 

What you have to say? 

Oct 24, 2021, 05:56 PM

Akhtar came up with some hilarious suggestions for Babar Azam & Co. when asked how should they plan to stop Team India. Read it!

Oct 24, 2021, 05:45 PM

The two-time World Cup-winning coach John Buchanan has shared his Playing XI exclusively with for the Indo-Pak match.  

Buchanan's Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Oct 24, 2021, 05:31 PM

The two-time World Cup-winning coach John Buchanan in WION's special show 'Desert Storm' at 6:30pm IST only on WION. 

Watch John Buchanan LIVE on WION's social media platforms to get valuable insight on match preview, Playing XI, his thoughts on the epic Indo-Pak rivalry.

Oct 24, 2021, 05:12 PM

India vs Pak T20 World Cup: India dominates, watch key moments as arch-rivals clash

Oct 24, 2021, 04:54 PM

England's former captain Michael Vaughan says, "India should be too strong for Pakistan today, but then adds that, "Pakistan team in these conditions could beat anyone".

Do you agree?

Oct 24, 2021, 04:08 PM

Mohammad Kaif offers 'small advice' ahead of India-Pakistan clash in T20 WC 2021

Social media abuzz with tweets ahead of the start of the most-awaited game of the T20 World Cup 2021 with fans and experts sharing their predictions. India and Pakistan have met on five occasions in the T20 World Cup so far with the Men in Blue defeating Pakistan in all five meetings.

Oct 24, 2021, 03:43 PM

Young Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani in awe as he meets legend MS Dhoni

Young Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani was seen meeting legend MS Dhoni at the stadium during his team's training session on Saturday 

Oct 24, 2021, 03:40 PM

'India are unbeaten against Pakistan but you can't decide anything in a T20 match,' says Mohammad 

"I will give India the edge because their players recently played the IPL here. So, they know the conditions better than Pakistan," Amir said

Oct 24, 2021, 03:38 PM

Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan could take the spotlight in India-Pak clash, says Younis Khan

Former captain  Younis Khan said that Pakistan should be wary of the threat posed by Bumrah, though he added that his country`s bowlers too were in "good shape".

Oct 24, 2021, 03:36 PM

Kohli banks on India's 'A game' against a talented Pakistan team

The Virat & Co. are all set to open their campaign with an in-form team with the batting will heavily depend on the top three of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Kohli while the bowling has a dazzling mix of talent in both the spin and pace departments. 

Oct 24, 2021, 03:34 PM

IND vs PAK World Cup T20 live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match?

The T20 World Cup match between India vs Pakistan will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The T20 World Cup match between India vs Pakistan begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Oct 24, 2021, 03:31 PM

Rashid Latif feels Virat Kohli might err in playing XI for PAK face-off

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-captain Rashid Latif feels India have problems of plenty with several power-hitters and bowling options to choose from. Hence, Kohli might err in team selection.

Oct 24, 2021, 03:30 PM

Sehwag names Indian star who can be game-changer against Pak

Former India opener Virender Sehwag gave his take on the combination India should opt for in their playing XI against Babar Azam's men. 

Oct 24, 2021, 03:28 PM

This India vs Pakistan ODI was a classic T20 played in Kolkata

The India vs Pakistan match had all the ingredients of a classic - a heroic century by Srikkanth, Azhar coming late in the order to blast 49 as the Kolkata crowd smelled victory.

Oct 24, 2021, 03:26 PM

Prediction: Who will win India vs Pakistan match?

While India are yet to be beaten by Pakistan in a World Cup encounter, the Men in Green are currently on a six-match unbeaten streak in T20Is in Dubai.

Oct 24, 2021, 03:24 PM

Pakistan fans urge MS Dhoni, KL Rahul to spare Babar & Co. ahead of India clash

While Pakistan have already announced their 12-man squad for the India clash, Virat Kohli & Co. have not revealed their possible 12. 

Oct 24, 2021, 03:22 PM

Shoaib Akhtar's hilarious advice to Pakistan on how to stop India

Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, former Pakistan pacer Shoiab Akhtar came up with some hilarious suggestions for Babar Azam & Co. 

Oct 24, 2021, 03:21 PM

Predicting Virat Kohli-led India's playing XI vs Pakistan
 

For weeks, the hype surrounding the marquee face-off has been huge and the encounter is expected to live upto expectations and go down the wire. 

Find out how the two teams stack up.

Oct 24, 2021, 03:19 PM

From Sharjah to Centurion: Reliving memorable India vs Pakistan fiery clashes that make the rivalry grand

The frenzy around India vs Pakistan clashes are unparalleled in the cricketing world as fans in both the South Asian nations go above and beyond to show support for their teams.

