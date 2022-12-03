LIVE | FIFA World Cup Round of 16, Netherlands vs USA, USA start faltering at 0-2
The Oranje will be buoyed by their good performances at the group stages, although the Netherlands has only taken eight attempts on goal throughout this world cup. The USA advanced to the round of 16 with two draws and one victory. They have outstanding defensive abilities, but they have only scored twice in three games. The fact that England was held at bay in a scoreless draw must have been their greatest accomplishment. They will once more rely on their defensive tactics. However, scoring is required in the knockout rounds, which are very different from group-stage matches.
At halftime, US will need to reenergize their assault and solidify defence. Along with lacking offensive spark, USA have also made numerous risky defensive misplays that they were lucky to get away with.
When Netherlands score the first goal of the match, they simply become unbeatable! In the last 22 matches, they have avoided defeat after netting the first goal. On the other hand, US never wins after conceding the first goal.
Brilliant goal! The Netherlands attack promises and delivers! Netherlands well on their way to make US grovel
The first round of 16 match begins. One team will book ticket back home after the match, the other will advance to the quarter-finals. Netherlands have quality players, but don't underestimate US. US is looking to put pressure on the Dutch right from the beginning.
Despite having fewer shots on target than other teams, the Netherlands are still a very tough opponent thanks to the ruthlessness of Gakpo and the rest of Van Gaal's crop. Prediction: Netherlands to win the match 2-0
🔥2022 #FIFAWorldCup Last 16— FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) December 3, 2022
🇳🇱 Netherlands vs USA🇺🇸
🇦🇷 Argentina vs Australia🇦🇺
🇫🇷 France vs Poland🇵🇱
🏴 England vs Senegal🇸🇳
🇯🇵 Japan vs Croatia🇭🇷
🇧🇷 Brazil vs South Korea🇰🇷
🇲🇦 Morocco vs Spain🇪🇸
🇵🇹 Portugal vs Switzerland🇨🇭
🤔Who’s going through to the last 8?#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/WkiCvEt2Di
The Netherlands vs USA game will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website, as well as on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.
The Netherlands has prevailed in four of the five games played between the two teams, while the USA has only secured one win.