LIVE | FIFA World Cup Round of 16, Netherlands vs USA, USA start faltering at 0-2

The Oranje will be buoyed by their good performances at the group stages, although the Netherlands has only taken eight attempts on goal throughout this world cup. The USA advanced to the round of 16 with two draws and one victory. They have outstanding defensive abilities, but they have only scored twice in three games. The fact that England was held at bay in a scoreless draw must have been their greatest accomplishment. They will once more rely on their defensive tactics. However, scoring is required in the knockout rounds, which are very different from group-stage matches.