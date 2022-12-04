LIVE | FIFA World Cup Round of 16, France vs Poland, Aggressive France have their eyes set on quarter-finals

France earned six points to advance to the Round of 16. After suffering a devastating loss to Tunisia, everything appeared to be going according to plan. Poland, though, played a very different style of football during the group stage. To advance to the knockout stage based on goal differential, they had to rely on the outcome of Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia match. The playing style of both teams is very different. While the French side plays aggressive football, the Polish side banks on their impressive defensive capabilities. France have looked impressive in their first two matches of round 1 of the FIFA World Cup. They scored four goals against Australia and two against Denmark. While Poland seems to be struggling. They can’t play defensive against France and have to go aggressive for scoring goals.