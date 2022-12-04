LIVE | FIFA World Cup Round of 16, France vs Poland, Aggressive France have their eyes set on quarter-finals
Story highlights
After breathtaking contests between Netherlands and US, and Argentina and Australia on day 1 of the round of 16 stage, we advance to day 2 of the knockout stages where Poland and France will be locking horns at the Al Thumama stadium. The playing style of France and Poland is very different. While the French side plays aggressive football, the Polish side banks on their impressive defensive capabilities. France have looked impressive in their first two matches of round 1 of the FIFA World Cup. They scored four goals against Australia and two against Denmark. While Poland seems to be struggling. They can’t play defensive against France and have to go aggressive for scoring goals.
Follow the live updates here:
France earned six points to advance to the Round of 16. After suffering a devastating loss to Tunisia, everything appeared to be going according to plan. Poland, though, played a very different style of football during the group stage. To advance to the knockout stage based on goal differential, they had to rely on the outcome of Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia match. The playing style of both teams is very different. While the French side plays aggressive football, the Polish side banks on their impressive defensive capabilities. France have looked impressive in their first two matches of round 1 of the FIFA World Cup. They scored four goals against Australia and two against Denmark. While Poland seems to be struggling. They can’t play defensive against France and have to go aggressive for scoring goals.
France and Poland had clashed 16 times before today’s match. France have won 8 times, lost 3, and five matches were played draws. France and Poland have only once faced off in a world cup, where the Eagles defeated France 3-2. Since then, a lot has changed, and France is currently one of the favourites to win the cup.
It will be challenging for Poland because they haven't demonstrated anything that suggests they will succeed. They are quite conservative. You must offer Robert Lewandowski a few chances to score; he requires more assistance. The match goes live in 20 mins