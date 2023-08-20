Live: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 coverage, scores and updates
Hello and welcome, we are here for the final showdown of the most-successful FIFA Women's World Cup ever. England and Spain are ready to take on each other for the trophy. The attendance has been good throughout the tournament and the absence of any one of the co-host (Australia and New Zealand) is not expected to hamper the final showdown.
5 min: The Lionesses are looking for an early move here by keeping possession. They even tried a shot the target but was well collected by the opposition keeper.
We'll find in about 90 minutes that who's gonna lift the trophy of 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Ready for action! ⚽️@adidasfootball | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/qwSp2hHGID— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 20, 2023