ugc_banner
Live Now

Live: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 coverage, scores and updates

Sydney, AustraliaUpdated: Aug 20, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Final Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Hello and welcome, we are here for the final showdown of the most-successful FIFA Women's World Cup ever. England and Spain are ready to take on each other for the trophy. The attendance has been good throughout the tournament and the absence of any one of the co-host (Australia and New Zealand) is not expected to hamper the final showdown.

recommended stories

recommended stories

20 Aug 2023, 3:37 PM (IST)
1st half: England on attack

5 min: The Lionesses are looking for an early move here by keeping possession. They even tried a shot the target but was well collected by the opposition keeper.

20 Aug 2023, 3:32 PM (IST)
And the game is underway...

We'll find in about 90 minutes that who's gonna lift the trophy of 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

20 Aug 2023, 3:10 PM (IST)
England take on Spain in final showdown
×

 