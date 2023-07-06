Sports Top Stories, HIGHLIGHTS: Wood's five-for keeps ENG on front foot, Chelsea legend joins La Liga side
Sports Top Stories, July 06 HIGHLIGHTS: A lot unfolded on a thrilling Thursday - from Liam Broady beating Casper Ruud in the second round in Wimbledon to Mark Wood making headlines in the Ashes in Leeds. Also, in football, Chelsea legend Cesar Azpilicueta joined La Liga side Atletico Madrid as a free agent. Moreover, the Netherlands became the last team to qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
England premier seamer Mark Wood made an emphatic return to the Test side, picking a five-wicket haul (five for 34) on day one of the third Ashes Test in Leeds. While his supreme pace stunned the Aussies, a comeback hundred for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh kept the touring side in the game at least until tea.
British wildcard Liam Broady claimed the biggest win of his career and the biggest shock of Wimbledon 2023 when he stunned Norwegian fourth seed Casper Ruud 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-0 in front of a delirious Centre Court crowd on Thursday. Broady belied his 142nd ranking against a player who has reached three of the last five Grand Slam finals but had struggled at Wimbledon in his three previous appearances.
The Netherlands stunned Scotland by four wickets to seal the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup berth on Thursday in Bulawayo. Needing to chase 278 inside 44 overs to stay ahead of Scotland on the Net Run Rate (NRR), Bas de Leede’s five-for in the first innings and a brilliant 123 off 92 balls, helped the Netherlands punch their ticket for the mega event in India, starting October 5. The Netherlands have qualified as Q1.
After Stan Wawrinka, Alexander Zverev has advanced ahead with a straight-set win over Gijs Brouwer; winning 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5). In the women's singles, Caroline Garcia is up against Leylah Annie Fernandez and the latter has won the opening set at Court 3.
Stan Wawrinka rolled back the years as the 38-year-old Swiss proved the old adage that class is permanent and form temporary by knocking out seeded Argentine Tomas Etcheverry on Thursday to reach the third round at Wimbledon. His career may be in its twilight but Wawrinka proved a notch above a man 15 years his junior to claim a 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory on a sunny Court Three.
The Australian camp is hopeful for all-rounder Cameron Green to recover from the ‘low grade’ hamstring strain he sustained ahead of the third Test in Leeds on Thursday. With him getting ruled out from the ongoing Test, the Aussies brought in Ashes winner Mitchell Marsh as his replacement.
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has left the Premier League club after 11 seasons, the West London outfit announced on Thursday.
Azpilicueta had been a mainstay at Chelsea since he arrived from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille in 2012, making more than 500 appearances in all competitions, scoring 17 goals, providing 56 assists and winning every major title with the club.
"Cesar leaves an everlasting mark at Chelsea, as a warrior, as a champion, and as loyal Chelsea legend," Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said in a joint statement.
"He has set the standards at the club for more than a decade and demonstrated to everyone what is required day in, day out to achieve success."
The 33-year-old Spanish defender is expected to join LaLiga side Atletico Madrid as a free agent after Chelsea agreed to let him go despite there being 12 months left on his contract.
Stan Wawrinka has entered the next round with a four-set win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry whereas Alexander Zverev is oncourse for an easy victory. In the women's singles, Bianca Andreescu is up against Anna Bondár and leading the third set 4-1 at the moment. Both have won a set each so far.
Sheding light on his decision to move from Chelsea to Man United, Mount explained while speaking to MUTV, "I think, over the last several months, it became clear that I wasn't in the plans moving forward [at Chelsea] and, once I knew that United was involved, my decision was made up." Further, Mount opened up on joining the Red Devils. "It’s a massive club with huge, iconic players that have played here. I wanted to be a part of that from the beginning. And obviously getting in early, ready for pre-season to start, was a main objective of mine as well."
Stan Wawrinka has taken a lead in the fourth set of his second-round clash versus Tomas Martin Etcheverry whereas Alexander Zverev has kicked off his face-off versus Gijs Brouwer with a confident start, leading 4-0 in the opening set.
The DP World Tour would look "foolish" if European players from the LIV Golf circuit are not considered for this year's Ryder Cup as their American counterparts remain eligible, former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell said. Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, who have played 28 Ryder Cups between them and are now with the LIV Series, are ineligible for this year's edition of the biennial competition after resigning from the DP World Tour in May.
Just before the lunch break, Australia lose Steve Smith too as Stuart Broad produced a superb delivery to dismiss him for 22 (31). England on top. Australia 85 for 4.
While talking to Indian Express, Neeraj Chopra's coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz stated that the Lausanne Diamond League gave the athlete an idea of what to expect at big competitions like the World Athletics Championships. He also said that it was a tough test for Neeraj Chopra but without full preparation, he was able to fight. “Earlier we could not test competition with a full approach. But all I know is that we have to increase everything, speed, strength, and technique before the World Championship,” Bartonietz added.
With Steve Smith achieving the 100-Test milestone, Australian captain Pat Cummins lauded his deputy during the coin toss of the third Ashes Test in Headingley. "For Smith, his 100th game. Huge, the standard he's set, averaging almost 60 is incredible," Cummins said after Ben Stokes-led England opted to bowl first in the third Test.
Central Zone captain Shivam Mavi’s six for 44 against star-studded West Zone in the first innings of the ongoing Duleep Trophy semis made headlines, and the seam-bowling all-rounder now wants to build up on this performance to fight for a spot in India’s Test XI.
"We should stop thinking and concentrating on just India versus Pakistan match because that’s just one game. We need to focus our thoughts on how to win the World Cup, and as a team, this will be our aim," Afridi was quoted as saying in a report by Cricket Pakistan.
Speaking about the India-Pak battle, the two teams will face off at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad on October 15. The tournament will kick off with defending champions England facing New Zealand on October 05, in Ahmedabad, whereas India will meet Australia in their opening game, on October 08, in Chennai. On the other hand, Pakistan will meet Qualifier 1 (either Netherlands or Scotland) on October 06 in Hyderabad.
As things stand the Wimbledon action in outer courts is already underway with Center Court and Court No. 1 to open the proceedings shortly.
England have won the toss and have opted to bowl first in Leeds.
Franco-Algerian Tayeb Benabderrahmane, 42, filed a complaint in January saying he was arrested in January 2020 in Qatar, where he had recently moved to work as a lobbyist.
The ODI World Cup qualifier between Scotland and Netherlands has already started while the toss in Ashes takes place at 3:00 PM. The day will also have Wimbledon on agenda as big boys like Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas are in action.
Hello and a warm welcome from Aditya Pimpale on an action-packed Thursday in the world of sports as the Ashes, Wimbledon and the ODI World Cup qualifiers take center stage with football transfers also on agenda.