LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Latest Updates: Can Dhoni lead CSK to yet another title in Hardik's backyard?
Story highlights
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the IPL 2023 final as four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening (May 28). The two sides will meet for the second time in a matter of days having also met in Qualifer 1 where MS Dhoni's side emerged victorious by 15 runs.
MS Dhoni will play in his 250th IPL match today as he adds another record to his impressive milestones and could go level with Rohit Sharma for most titles won as a skipper if he takes his team over the line.
MS Dhoni will take guards in his 11th Indian Premier League (IPL) final in the evening and will also look to add to his four titles in what could be his final outing for CSK.
So far in the campaign, Gill has scored 851 runs in 16 matches and will have the golden opportunity to break Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in a single IPL season. The 23-year-old requires 123 runs in the final to surpass Virat’s tally of the most runs in a single season. Gill has scored four fifties and three hundreds while he has three hundreds in his last four innings.
We have little over two hours to go for the start of play as both teams are making their way to the stadium. Both teams will look for a shot at glory as they have big names in their ranks like Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Hello and Warm welcome to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final as we welcome you to Wion. A place in the history books remains up for grabs as four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. So who will emerge victorious?