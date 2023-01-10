LIVE Cricket Score IND vs SL: IND 102/0, Powerplay over, Rohit Sharma reaches the 50 milestone
LIVE online IND vs SL live score: The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka starts today in India’s Guwahati at 1:30 PM IST. The clash will see big guns like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the fray after remaining absent from the three-match T20 series. Rohit Sharma will be leading the team. Since the start of 2020, team India will be looking forward to winning their 10th ODI match in 13 matches played. Since the ICC World Cup is slated to be held in India this year, the first ODI series of 2023 is extremely crucial for the players as well as team selectors.
Rohit Sharma reaches the 50 score mark off 41 balls with an impressive strike rate. The Indian captain seems to have gotten back in form.
2 runs off Dimuth Karunaratne's second over! Powerplay is over and the Indian batting side seems to be allowing Lankan bowlers heave a sigh of relief
Hasaranga's spell continues. Sri Lanka went to the third umpire again to get Rohit declared LBW out, but the Lankan side was betrayed by the luck yet again. A very good over by Hasaranga. Only 3 runs.
After an economic over from spinner Hasaranga, the captain turned to Dimuth Karunaratne. Again, economic over from Sri Lanka, only six runs from the 10th over for team India.
Shanaka turns to Hasaranga to help Lanka get the first wicket and sabotage the opening partnership. Good over for Lanka, although India got 6 runs off the 6 balls.
What an over! Rohit smashes two sixes and 1 four in the last over against Rajitha! Sri Lankan bowling line up has almost been dismantled by the Indian openers! After 7.2 overs, India stands at 59 with zero wicket.
The Indian openers are putting Dilshan Madushanka under pressure here. The left-arm seamer is struggling due to a lack of surface moment. It will be noteworthy to see when does Shanaka turn to spinners.
Both Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma look in great shape. So far, both players have smashed 7 fours. Sri Lankan bowlers have no chance against the dangerous opening duo. Things spiced up a bit in the last over as Sri Lanks went to the third umpire to get Rohit Sharma declared LBW out! Alas! Umpire gave India the clean chit.
Rohit Sharma: 14*
Shubman Gill: 08*
After the end of three overs, India's score is 22 runs.
Rohit's stunning four helps India open scorecard. As the first over ends, India's score is 4-0.
India's opening lineup: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on the ground.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Kohli will be looking to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 20 ODI tonnes at home in 164 matches. Kohli, on the other hand, has 19 centuries in his name, in 101 matches.
Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of India's three-match One-Day International series against Sri Lanka due to a back injury. Since August 2022, the fast bowler has been out of action, missing multiple T20I series as well as the Asia Cup. He recovered in time to play two Twenty20 Internationals against Australia, but aggravated his injury, missed the T20 World Cup, and has yet to return.
Sri Lanka wins toss, chooses to bowl first
It's toss time! The pitch is a little dry, and there are a few cracks. Tonight, Dew could come into play. The team fielding second will have a difficult time because the ball will be difficult to grip. The pitch appears to be good for batting, but chasing will be easier here.
The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be livestreamed on Hotstar OTT app. Star Sports network has bagged the rights to broadcast the match Live in India. Want to enjoy the livestream for free without having to pay any extra penny? visit the link now.
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.
When it comes to taking on rivals at home in the ODI series, team India is simply unbeatable. Out of 12 matches played since the beginning of 2020, Rohit Sharma's side has won a total of 9 matches. Team India is expected to continue the winning streak in today's match.
Before today’s match, the ACA Stadium in Guwahati has only hosted one ODI, with India playing against West Indies in 2018. The Windies batted first and scored a whopping 322 runs, which Team India easily chased down, winning in just 43 overs. Fans are expected to see another high-scoring match between India and Sri Lanka today.