Live Cricket Score - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020- India: 67/5 (13.0), need 118 runs in 42 balls

India vs Australia, T20 finals (@AusWomenCricket) Photograph: Twitter
Mar 08, 2020, 03.08 PM
9 runs off the over!
India: 67/5 (13.0)
Mar 08, 2020, 03.04 PM
Veda Krishnamurthy c Jonassen b Delissa Kimmince 19(24) [4s-1]
India: 58/5 (12.0)
A nightmare birthday for Harmanpreet Kaur! Definitely the gift she didn't deserve.
Mar 08, 2020, 02.57 PM
5 runs off the over.
India: 51/4 (10.0)
Mar 08, 2020, 02.53 PM
7 runs off the over.
India Women need 139 runs in 66 balls
India: 46/4 (9.0)
Mar 08, 2020, 02.50 PM
Required run-rate spikes up to 12.25!
Just five runs off the over.
India: 39/4 (8.0)
Mar 08, 2020, 02.45 PM
India crumbling under-pressure!
Just two runs off the over.
India Women need 151 runs in 78 balls
Mar 08, 2020, 02.40 PM
Australia cruising towards victory!
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur out.
Harmanpreet Kaur c Gardner b Jonassen 4(7) [4s-1]
India: 32/4 (6.0)
Mar 08, 2020, 02.36 PM
India: 26/3 (5.0)
3 runs off the over.
Mar 08, 2020, 02.33 PM
India lose Smriti Mandhana!
India: 23/3 (4.0)
Win Chances: Australia 90% India 10%
Mar 08, 2020, 02.28 PM
India's final bet on winning this game!
India's best batting duo on the crease, dire need of a good and quick partnership!
18/2 (3 overs)
Current run-rate: 6.00
Mar 08, 2020, 02.23 PM
Taniya Bhatia off the field after being concussed after a missed sweep!
Jemimah Rodrigues out!!
Gone for a duck.
India: 8/2 (2 overs)
Mar 08, 2020, 02.16 PM
India's teen sensation Shafali Verma out on the third ball!
India: 3/1 (1.0)
A bad start for India!
Mar 08, 2020, 01.57 PM
Australia: 184/4 (20.0)
Alex Healy and Beth Mooney's innings help Aussies pose challenging total for India.
Will the 'Women in Blue' overcome the pressure and win their maiden ICC trophy?
Stay tuned!
Mar 08, 2020, 01.53 PM
Aus- 176/4 (19.0)
Rachael Haynes out! Guides the balls to wickets.
Poonam Yadav gets first wicket in her final over.
Haynes b Poonam Yadav 4(5)
Mar 08, 2020, 01.48 PM
10 runs off the over!
167 runs in 18 overs.
Last 12 balls remaining!
Mar 08, 2020, 01.43 PM
Aussie skipper Meg Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner out!
India's Deepti Sharma scalp two wickets in one over, does this change the course of the game?
Meg Lanning c Shikha Pandey b Deepti Sharma 16(15) [4s-2]
Ashleigh Gardner st Bhatia b Deepti Sharma 2(3)
Aus: 157/3 (17.0)
Mar 08, 2020, 01.38 PM
200+ score doesn't look far for Australia!
India needs to act quick and should look for wickets.
Australia: 154/1 (16.0)
Mar 08, 2020, 01.33 PM
Beth Mooney scores 50!
FIFTY for Beth Mooney!— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) March 8, 2020
Our Aussie opener just keeps delivering. Reaches her half century from 41 balls at the @MCG.
LIVE: https://t.co/izyQADSoCJ #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/n1lyq2tH8M
Mar 08, 2020, 01.29 PM
A destructive innings from Alyssa Healy!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 8, 2020
She now owns the three fastest 50s of the tournament.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/DFBTSt9RC8
Mar 08, 2020, 01.26 PM
Australia-123/1 (13.0) CRR: 9.46
Rajeshwari Gayakwad: 4 overs 29 runs 7.25 economy.
Mar 08, 2020, 01.22 PM
Australia: 117/1 (12.0)
Alyssa Healy out! Wicket that India was longing for.
Healy c Krishnamurthy b Radha Yadav 75(39) [4s-7 6s-5]
Mar 08, 2020, 01.18 PM
Australia: 114/0 (10.0 overs)
Three successive sixes by Alyssa Healy!
23 runs off the over.
Mar 08, 2020, 01.12 PM
Australia: 91/0 (10.0)
HEALY FIFTY! 🤩— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) March 8, 2020
She is absolutely owning this moment. Reaches her half-century from 30 balls.
LIVE: https://t.co/izyQADSoCJ #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/bjqRybotOR
Mar 08, 2020, 01.08 PM
Australia: 79/0 (9.0)
Mar 08, 2020, 01.03 PM
Australia: 70/0 (8 overs)
Two sixes off the over. Both struck by Alyssa Healy!
Nears her half-century.
Mar 08, 2020, 12.59 PM
Seven overs complete, Australia are 54-0.
50-runs partnership between Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney.
Mar 08, 2020, 12.58 PM
The @MCG is BUZZING ⚡ #T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/G6EVbHwdFV— ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2020
Mar 08, 2020, 12.48 PM
Australia take 5 from fourth over. Total score 37/0 (4.0)
Mar 08, 2020, 12.42 PM
9 runs off the over!
Aussie wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy's explosive batting helps current run-rate (11.08)
Australia: 23/0 (2 overs)
Mar 08, 2020, 12.36 PM
Alyssa Healy begins Aussie innings with a bang!
Begins and ends the over with a four!
Australia- 14/0 (1.0)
Mar 08, 2020, 12.31 PM
Match commences!
Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney will open the innings for Australia!
Right-arm off-break spinner Dipti Sharma will begin India's bowling attack!
Mar 08, 2020, 12.23 PM
Australians come in with a lot of experience as they are playing their sixth successive finals match.
They have lifted the coveted trophy four times and will be eyeing a fifth win.
Indian women, on the other hand, are in their first-ever ICC T20 Women's World Cup finals.
Mar 08, 2020, 12.13 PM
Let the fireworks begin 🎇🎵#T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/IzGjo9wkML— ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2020
Mar 08, 2020, 12.08 PM
Australia Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt
India Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad