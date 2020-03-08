Live Cricket Score - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Aus- 142/1 (15.0), Beth Mooney scores 50

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 08, 2020, 12.07 PM (IST)

India vs Australia, T20 finals (@AusWomenCricket) Photograph: Twitter

Mar 08, 2020, 01.33 PM

Beth Mooney scores 50!

Mar 08, 2020, 01.29 PM

Mar 08, 2020, 01.26 PM

Australia-123/1 (13.0) CRR: 9.46

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: 4 overs 29 runs 7.25 economy.

Mar 08, 2020, 01.22 PM

Australia: 117/1 (12.0)

Alyssa Healy out! Wicket that India was longing for.

Healy c Krishnamurthy b Radha Yadav 75(39) [4s-7 6s-5]

Mar 08, 2020, 01.18 PM

Australia: 114/0 (10.0 overs)

Three successive sixes by Alyssa Healy!

23 runs off the over.

Mar 08, 2020, 01.12 PM

Australia: 91/0 (10.0)

Mar 08, 2020, 01.08 PM

Australia: 79/0 (9.0)

Mar 08, 2020, 01.03 PM

Australia: 70/0 (8 overs)

Two sixes off the over. Both struck by Alyssa Healy!

Nears her half-century.

Mar 08, 2020, 12.59 PM

Seven overs complete, Australia are 54-0.

50-runs partnership between Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney.

Mar 08, 2020, 12.58 PM

Mar 08, 2020, 12.48 PM

Australia take 5 from fourth over. Total score 37/0 (4.0)

Mar 08, 2020, 12.42 PM

9 runs off the over!

Aussie wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy's explosive batting helps current run-rate (11.08)

Australia: 23/0 (2 overs)

Mar 08, 2020, 12.36 PM

Alyssa Healy begins Aussie innings with a bang!

Begins and ends the over with a four!

Australia- 14/0 (1.0)

Mar 08, 2020, 12.31 PM

Match commences!

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney will open the innings for Australia!

Right-arm off-break spinner Dipti Sharma will begin India's bowling attack!

Mar 08, 2020, 12.23 PM

Australians come in with a lot of experience as they are playing their sixth successive finals match.

They have lifted the coveted trophy four times and will be eyeing a fifth win.

Indian women, on the other hand, are in their first-ever ICC T20 Women's World Cup finals.

Mar 08, 2020, 12.13 PM

Mar 08, 2020, 12.08 PM

Australia Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt

India Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad



