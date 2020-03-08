Live Cricket Score - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Aus- 142/1 (15.0), Beth Mooney scores 50

India vs Australia, T20 finals (@AusWomenCricket) Photograph: Twitter
Mar 08, 2020, 01.33 PM
Beth Mooney scores 50!
FIFTY for Beth Mooney!— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) March 8, 2020
Our Aussie opener just keeps delivering. Reaches her half century from 41 balls at the @MCG.
LIVE: https://t.co/izyQADSoCJ #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/n1lyq2tH8M
Mar 08, 2020, 01.29 PM
A destructive innings from Alyssa Healy!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 8, 2020
She now owns the three fastest 50s of the tournament.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/DFBTSt9RC8
Mar 08, 2020, 01.26 PM
Australia-123/1 (13.0) CRR: 9.46
Rajeshwari Gayakwad: 4 overs 29 runs 7.25 economy.
Mar 08, 2020, 01.22 PM
Australia: 117/1 (12.0)
Alyssa Healy out! Wicket that India was longing for.
Healy c Krishnamurthy b Radha Yadav 75(39) [4s-7 6s-5]
Mar 08, 2020, 01.18 PM
Australia: 114/0 (10.0 overs)
Three successive sixes by Alyssa Healy!
23 runs off the over.
Mar 08, 2020, 01.12 PM
Australia: 91/0 (10.0)
HEALY FIFTY! 🤩— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) March 8, 2020
She is absolutely owning this moment. Reaches her half-century from 30 balls.
LIVE: https://t.co/izyQADSoCJ #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/bjqRybotOR
Mar 08, 2020, 01.08 PM
Australia: 79/0 (9.0)
Mar 08, 2020, 01.03 PM
Australia: 70/0 (8 overs)
Two sixes off the over. Both struck by Alyssa Healy!
Nears her half-century.
Mar 08, 2020, 12.59 PM
Seven overs complete, Australia are 54-0.
50-runs partnership between Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney.
Mar 08, 2020, 12.58 PM
The @MCG is BUZZING ⚡ #T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/G6EVbHwdFV— ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2020
Mar 08, 2020, 12.48 PM
Australia take 5 from fourth over. Total score 37/0 (4.0)
Mar 08, 2020, 12.42 PM
9 runs off the over!
Aussie wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy's explosive batting helps current run-rate (11.08)
Australia: 23/0 (2 overs)
Mar 08, 2020, 12.36 PM
Alyssa Healy begins Aussie innings with a bang!
Begins and ends the over with a four!
Australia- 14/0 (1.0)
Mar 08, 2020, 12.31 PM
Match commences!
Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney will open the innings for Australia!
Right-arm off-break spinner Dipti Sharma will begin India's bowling attack!
Mar 08, 2020, 12.23 PM
Australians come in with a lot of experience as they are playing their sixth successive finals match.
They have lifted the coveted trophy four times and will be eyeing a fifth win.
Indian women, on the other hand, are in their first-ever ICC T20 Women's World Cup finals.
Mar 08, 2020, 12.13 PM
Let the fireworks begin 🎇🎵#T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/IzGjo9wkML— ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2020
Mar 08, 2020, 12.08 PM
Australia Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt
India Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad