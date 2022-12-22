Live Coverage | IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran sold for 18.50 crores, Big names sold so far!
Story highlights
Live Coverage | IPL Auction 2023: few hours to go, Auction starts 2:30 PM, catch Indian Premier League auction minute by minute updates on WION: Sam Curran and Cameron Green broke the all-time Indian Premier League (IPL) auction record when they were picked by Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians for Rs 18.50 crore and Rs 17.50 crore, respectively. Ben Stokes of England was sold to the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore. Clearly, teams have been drawn to overseas all-rounders. Previously, there was a heated bidding war for England's Harry Brook. Sunrisers Hyderabad eventually paid a whopping Rs 13.25 crore for him. They also paid Rs 8.25 crore for Mayank Agarwal. Kane Williamson has been purchased by the Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore.
Follow IPL mini-auction live updates here:
Remaining purse of Sunrisers Hyderabad: 20.75 crores. They bought Harry Brook for INR 13.25 crore and Mayank Agrawal for INR 8.25 crore
Big names sold so far:
Sam Curran- INR 18.50 crore by Punjab Kings
Cameron Green- INR 17.50 Crore by Mumbai Indians
Ben Stokes- INR 16.25 crore by Chennai Super Kings
Mayank Agrawal – INR 8.25 crore by SRH
Jason Holder- INR 5.75 crore by Rajasthan Royals
Harry Brook- INR 13.25 crore by SRH
Kane Williamson- INR 2 crores by Gujarat
Chennai Super Kings have bought Ben Stokes for INR 16.25 crores. His base price was INR 2 crores. Benjamin Andrew Stokes OBE is an English international cricketer who is the captain of the England Test team and plays for the England Twenty20 International team
Mumbai Indians have bought Cameron Green for INR 17.50 crore. His base price was INR 2 crore. Cameron Donald Green is an Australian cricketer who plays for Western Australia and Perth Scorchers as an all-rounder. He made his international debut for the Australia national cricket team in December 2020.
Rajasthan Royals have bought Jason Holder for 5.75 crores. Jason Omar Holder is a Barbadian cricketer and the former captain of the West Indies cricket team. He is a right arm fast bowling all-rounder. Holder made his One Day International debut in January 2013 and Test debut in June 2014.
In previous bids, Odean Smith was bought by Gujarat Titans for 50 lacs, his base price. Whereas Sikandar Raza was bought by Punjab Kings for 50 lacs.
Most expensive bid so far in IPL history! Punjab Kings Have bought Sam Curran for INR 18.50 crores. His base price was INR 2 crore. Samuel Matthew Curran is an English cricketer who plays for England in all formats. In domestic cricket, he represents Surrey, and has played in multiple Twenty20 leagues.
Big names sold so far:
Kane Williamson- INR 2 crores by Gujarat
Mayank Agrawal – INR 8.25 crore by SRH
Harry Brook- INR 13.25 crore by SRH
Chennai Super Kings bought Ajinkya Rahane for 50 lacs, his base price.
Joe Root goes unsold, his base price was INR 1 crore
SRH Have hired Mayank for INR 8.25 crores. His base price was INR 1 crore.
Mayank Anurag Agarwal (born 16 February 1991)[2] is an Indian international cricketer who plays as a right-handed top-order batter. He plays for Karnataka cricket team in domestic cricket .He made his international debut for the India cricket team on 26 December 2018 against Australia at the MCG
Sunrisers Hyderabad Has hired Harry Cherrington Brook for INR 13.25. His base price was INR 1.5 crore. Harry Cherrington Brook (born 22 February 1999) is an English international cricketer who plays international cricket for England and domestic cricket for Yorkshire County Cricket Club.
Gujarat Titans have hired Kane Williamson for INR 2 crores. Kane Stuart Williamson (born 8 August 1990) is a New Zealand cricketer who is currently the captain of the New Zealand national team in limited overs cricket. He is considered one of New Zealand's greatest batsmen ever, as well as arguably the best batsman of his generation.
KKR team, two-time champions of the World’s most-watched cricket tournament, finished seventh in the last season. This season, however, they look all set to reclaim the past glory with some big names in their squad. The team has retained a total of 14 players, while it has released 15 players this year. The team has a total of 11 vacancies in their squad, with 3 reserved for overseas players. This year, 991 players have registered for the IPL auction, and KKR would be looking forward to purchasing 11 of them featuring on the long list.
The list of released players by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders have released a total of 15 players this season. This means that the 15 players are up for grabs for the other 9 teams of IPL. They won’t be playing for Kolkata this year. The complete list of the released players is given below:
- A. Finch
- Abhijeet Tomar
- A. Rahane
- Alex Hales
- Ashok Sharma
- Baba Indrajith
- Chamika Karunaratne
- Mohammad Nabi
- P. Cummins
- Pratham Singh
- Ramesh Kumar
- Rasikh Dar
- Sam Billings
- Sheldon Jackson
- Shivam Mavi
The list of retained players by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
The KKR has retained a total of 14 players. These 14 players will continue to be members of the purple team and no other IPL team would be able to trade them. Here is the list of players retained by the KKR in the IPL 2023 season:
- Shreyas Iyer
- Gurbaj
- Rinku Singh
- Andre Russell
- Sunil Narine
- Nitish Rana
- Anukul Roy
- Venkatesh Iyer
- Shardul Thakur
- Tim Southee
- Lockie Ferguson
- Umesh Yadav
- Varun Chakraborty
- Harshit Rana
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has taken the first step towards kicking off their campaign for the IPL 2023. They have started the process of retaining and releasing the players. This year, Chennai has released a total of 8 players; the list features big names including Dwayne Bravo. On the other hand, the team has retained the rest of the 18 players. CSK currently has 7 available slots in their squad, with 2 reserved for overseas players. A total of 991 players have registered for IPL auction this year, and CSK will be choosing 7 for itself out of the long list.
A total of 8 players have been released by the team. This means they won’t be able to play in the yellow jersey in the IPL 2023 season. Here is the list of players who have been released by the CSK:
Dwayne Bravo
Adam Milam
KM Asif
Hari Nishant
Bhagat Verma
Robin Uthappa
N Jagadish
Chris Jordan
The CSK has retained a total of 18 players. These 18 players will be playing in the yellow jersey this year, and no other IPL team would be able to include them in their list. Here is the list of players retained by the CSK in IPL 2023 season:
MS Dhoni (wk) INR 12 Cr
Ruturaj Gaikwad INR 6 Cr
Ambati Rayudu (wk) INR 6.75 crores
Devon Conway INR 1 crores
Subhranshu Senapati INR 20 Lakhs
Deepak Chahar INR 14 crores
Tushar Deshpande INR 20 Lakhs
Maheesh Theekshana INR 70 Lakhs
Simranjeet Singh INR 20 Lakhs
Matheesha Pathirana INR 20 Lakhs
Mukesh Choudhary INR 20 Lakhs
Prashant Solanki INR 1.20 crores
Mitchell Santner INR 1.90 crores
Rajvardhan Hangargekar INR 1.50 crores
Ravindra Jadeja INR 16 Cr
Moeen Ali INR 8 Cr
Shivam Dube INR 4 crores
Dwaine Pretorius INR 50 Lakhs
Mumbai Indians (MI) have also made the list of released and retained players public ahead of the mini IPL auction slated to be held in December. In total, the team has released 13 players from their squad while they have retained a total of 15 players from the previous season’s squad. They have also exchanged one player with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and have added Jason Behrendorff to their squad. So, now their squad is made up of 16 players. They have currently 9 slots available to be filled, with 3 reserved for overseas players. A total of 991 players have registered for the IPL auction this year, and MI will be choosing 9 for itself out of the long list.
Chris Morris has been the most expensive player of IPL auction history when Rajasthan Royals dished out 16.25 crore for his services back in 2021. The former South African all-rounder has been the biggest beneficiary of IPL mini auction so far.
Gujarat Titans (GT)
GT Retain Player - 18
GT Overseas Retain Player - 5
GT Total Money Spent - 75.75 Cr
GT Remaining Purse - 19.25 Cr
GT Available Slots - 7
GT Overseas Available Slots - 3
Hello there, @SunRisers @rajasthanroyals 👋#AmiKKR #IPLAuction #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Ppy9WKZHrI— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 23, 2022
Mr. Chairman has checked in! #IPL2023 | #IPLAuction | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG | #AbKiskiBaariHai pic.twitter.com/DsFAdwFWLE— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) December 23, 2022
Delhi Capitals (DC)
DC Retain Player - 20
DC Overseas Retain Player - 6
DC Total Money Spent - 75.55 Cr
DC Remaining Purse - 19.25 Cr
DC Available Slots - 5
DC Overseas Available Slots - 2
IPL Auction 2023 will be held in Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi, India on December 23 at 2:30 PM.
🆕 🦁s incoming! 🥳#SherSquad, are y'all ready for the #IPLAuction? 👨⚖️#PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #IPL2023 @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/HtK2Wyspqn— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 23, 2022
Latest Chennai Super Kings CSK Tweets
Cue in the cheers!💛— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 23, 2022
Whistle poda ready aano?🥳#SuperAuction 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/3CRMoWJbmQ
IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming Apps for free - Good News for JIO Subscribers, Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free, You can also catch the live updates on WION.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
CSK Retain Player - 18
CSK Overseas Retain Player - 6
CSK Total Money Spent - 74.55 Cr
CSK Remaining Purse - 20.45 Cr
CSK Available Slots - 7
CSK Overseas Available Slots - 2
Recent tweet came out by IPL about the beautiful venue Kochi, Kerala
Of a scenic Auction venue, team strategies, preps and more.. 👌👌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022
How have the franchises geared up for the #TATAIPLAuction 2023 🤔 pic.twitter.com/azQRQu4Bht
The detailed list is as below: Total Player List - (405 players)
Capped - (119 players)
Uncapped - (282 players)
Associate - (4 players)
capped Indians (19 players)
capped International (70 players)
Uncapped Indians (254 players)
Uncapped International (28 players)
MS Dhoni is expected to play his final Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and the team now needs to find a skipper to take over after he retires. Will they be able to find someone at the auction? or they have already decided to name a new captain from the current squad.
Ben Stokes and Sam Curran are the MOST WANTED players of the IPL auction 2023. At least 6 franchises out of 10 have confirmed that the two players are on their wish list as they head to auction on Friday
Styris, who was representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the mock auction, paid a record Rs 20 crore for Cameron Green. The Australian all-rounder is expected to break the $10 million mark, but whether he can make history remains to be seen.
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina picked Ireland fast bowler Joshua Little as a player to watch out for in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction. The 23-year-old earns praises from experts and fans alike after his brilliant performance in the ICC T20 World Cup as he finished the tournament with 11 wickets in seven matches. He even picked up a hat-trick during the Super 12 encounter against New Zealand.
The Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, have the lowest remaining purse of INR 7.05 crore before heading into the IPL 2023 auction. Since 2014, only one franchise has sat at the auction table with a smaller purse than KKR - MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings had Rs 4.8 crore left at the start of the mini auction for the 2015 season.
Unlike last year, when a total of 509 athletes were set to go under the hammer, this year's auction will feature fewer athletes - 405 to be exact - from an initial list of 991. There are 273 Indians and 132 overseas players. There are 119 capped cricketers and 296 uncapped players. All ten franchises will fill a total of 87 slots, 30 of which will be filled by foreign players.
IPL 2023 Auction: Available slots
|
Team
|
Total Players
|
Available Slots
|
Overseas Slots Available
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
20
|
5
|
2
|
Gujarat Titans (GT)
|
18
|
7
|
3
|
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|
14
|
11
|
3
|
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|
15
|
10
|
4
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
16
|
9
|
3
|
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|
16
|
9
|
3
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|
16
|
9
|
4
Remaining purse for each IPL team:
Chennai Super Kings
Funds remaining – ₹20,45,00,000
Overseas Players – 6
Total Players – 18
Delhi Capitals
Funds remaining – ₹19,45,00,000
Overseas Players – 6
Total Players – 20
Gujurat Titans
Funds remaining – ₹19,25,00,000
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 18
Kolkata Knight Riders
Funds remaining – ₹7,05,00,000
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 14
Lucknow Super Giants
Funds remaining – ₹23,35,00,000
Overseas players – 4
Total players – 15
Mumbai Indians
Funds remaining – ₹20,55,00,000
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 16
Punjab Kings
Funds remaining – ₹32,20,00,000
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 16
Rajasthan Royals
Funds remaining – ₹13,20,00,000
Overseas players – 4
Total players – 16
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Funds remaining – ₹8,75,00,000
Overseas players – 6
Total players – 18
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Funds remaining – ₹42,25,00,000
Overseas players – 4
Total players – 12
Top 10 picks of the IPL Auction 2023
- Sam Curran- English all-rounder
- Ben Stokes- English batsman
- Rilee Rossouw- South African left-hander
- Harry Brook- English batsman
- Nicholas Pooran - West Indian batsman
- Mayank Agarwal- Indian batsman
- Adil Rashid- English senior spinner
- Narayan Jagadeesan- Indian batsman
- Sikandar Raza- Zimbabwe's spin all-rounder
- Cameron Green- Australian batsman
JioCinema: Viacom18-Reliance managed to pick up the digital broadcasting rights of the IPL from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in June, earlier this year. For Jio subscribers, the Jio Cinema app is absolutely free
Star Sports Network: IPL mini-auction will be available on star sports 1, 2
Jio TV: Fans can use the Jio TV app on their mobile phones or tablets to watch the IPL 2023 auction Live Streaming for free