Live Coverage | IPL Auction 2023: Auction starts 2:30 PM, catch Indian Premier League auction minute by minute updates on WION

WION Web Team
Kochi, IndiaUpdated: Dec 23, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

IPL Auction 2023 live updates Photograph:(Twitter)

IPL Auction 2023 live updates: 405 players go under the hammer as IPL mini auction for the 2023 season starts in India’s Kochi on 23rd December, 2022. The IPL auction goes live at 2:30 PM IST

Live Coverage | IPL 2023 Auction: Auction starts 2:30 PM, catch Indian Premier League auction minute by minute updates on WION:  IPL auction 2023 is all set to be held Friday, 23 December, where all Franchisee officials have reached in Indian state of Kochi to finalize their squads for the IPL season 2023. The auction starts at 2:30 PM IST and will be telecasted live on the JIO Cinema app and website. Also, the event's live broadcast will be available across Stars sports network channels. A total of 405 players will go under the hammer, and a total of 87 slots are available to be filled across the 10 participating teams. Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Mayank Agarwal are expected to be the auction's top draws. In addition, each team's budget has been increased by Rs 5 crore, giving all franchises a total of Rs 95 crore to finalize their squad. 

Follow IPL mini-auction live updates here:

23 Dec 2022, 11:31 AM (IST)
IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming Apps for free

IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming Apps for free - Good News for JIO Subscribers, Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free, You can also catch the live updates on WION.  

23 Dec 2022, 11:24 AM (IST)
IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: ​​​​​​​Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Retain Players

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK Retain Player - 18
CSK Overseas Retain Player - 6
CSK Total Money Spent - 74.55 Cr
CSK Remaining Purse - 20.45 Cr
CSK Available Slots - 7
CSK Overseas Available Slots - 2

23 Dec 2022, 11:11 AM (IST)
IPL Auction 2023 Live: IPL tweets about the venue Kochi

Recent tweet came out by IPL about the beautiful venue Kochi, Kerala

23 Dec 2022, 10:54 AM (IST)
Live Coverage | IPL 2023 Auction: IPL Auction starts at 2:30 PM - Total Player List

The detailed list is as below:   Total Player List - (405 players)
Capped - (119 players)
Uncapped - (282 players)
Associate - (4 players)
capped Indians (19 players)
capped International (70 players)
Uncapped Indians (254 players)
Uncapped International (28 players)

 

22 Dec 2022, 6:49 PM (IST)
IPL Auction 2023 live updates: MS Dhoni's last season as CSK's captain

MS Dhoni is expected to play his final Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and the team now needs to find a skipper to take over after he retires. Will they be able to find someone at the auction? or they have already decided to name a new captain from the current squad.

22 Dec 2022, 6:09 PM (IST)
IPL Auction 2023 live updates: Ben Stokes and Sam Curran are the MOST WANTED players

Ben Stokes and Sam Curran are the MOST WANTED players of the IPL auction 2023. At least 6 franchises out of 10 have confirmed that the two players are on their wish list as they head to auction on Friday

22 Dec 2022, 5:16 PM (IST)
IPL 2023 auction live updates: IPL mock auction reveals shocking numbers

Styris, who was representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the mock auction, paid a record Rs 20 crore for Cameron Green. The Australian all-rounder is expected to break the $10 million mark, but whether he can make history remains to be seen.

22 Dec 2022, 4:30 PM (IST)
IPL auction 2023 live updates: Suresh Raina picks cricketer to watch out for

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina picked Ireland fast bowler Joshua Little as a player to watch out for in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction. The 23-year-old earns praises from experts and fans alike after his brilliant performance in the ICC T20 World Cup as he finished the tournament with 11 wickets in seven matches. He even picked up a hat-trick during the Super 12 encounter against New Zealand.

22 Dec 2022, 3:07 PM (IST)
IPL Auction live updates: The team with lowest remaining purse

The Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, have the lowest remaining purse of INR 7.05 crore before heading into the IPL 2023 auction. Since 2014, only one franchise has sat at the auction table with a smaller purse than KKR - MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings had Rs 4.8 crore left at the start of the mini auction for the 2015 season.

22 Dec 2022, 1:48 PM (IST)
IPL Auction live updates: Details of players listed for auction

Unlike last year, when a total of 509 athletes were set to go under the hammer, this year's auction will feature fewer athletes - 405 to be exact - from an initial list of 991. There are 273 Indians and 132 overseas players. There are 119 capped cricketers and 296 uncapped players. All ten franchises will fill a total of 87 slots, 30 of which will be filled by foreign players.

22 Dec 2022, 1:13 PM (IST)
IPL Live updates: Available slots team-wise

IPL 2023 Auction: Available slots 

Team

Total Players

Available Slots

Overseas Slots Available

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

18

7

2

Delhi Capitals (DC)

20

5

2

Gujarat Titans (GT)

18

7

3

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

14

11

3

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

15

10

4

Mumbai Indians (MI)

16

9

3

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

16

9

3

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

18

7

2

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

16

9

4
22 Dec 2022, 12:19 PM (IST)
IPL Auction 2023 live updates: Remaining purse for each IPL team

Remaining purse for each IPL team: 

Chennai Super Kings
Funds remaining – ₹20,45,00,000
Overseas Players – 6
Total Players – 18

Delhi Capitals
Funds remaining – ₹19,45,00,000
Overseas Players – 6
Total Players – 20

Gujurat Titans
Funds remaining – ₹19,25,00,000
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 18

Kolkata Knight Riders
Funds remaining – ₹7,05,00,000
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 14

Lucknow Super Giants
Funds remaining – ₹23,35,00,000
Overseas players – 4
Total players – 15

Mumbai Indians
Funds remaining – ₹20,55,00,000
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 16

Punjab Kings
Funds remaining – ₹32,20,00,000
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 16

Rajasthan Royals
Funds remaining – ₹13,20,00,000
Overseas players – 4
Total players – 16

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Funds remaining – ₹8,75,00,000
Overseas players – 6
Total players – 18

Sunrisers Hyderabad
Funds remaining – ₹42,25,00,000
Overseas players – 4
Total players – 12
 

22 Dec 2022, 11:45 AM (IST)
IPL Auction 2023 live updates: Top 10 picks of the IPL Auction 2023

Top 10 picks of the IPL Auction 2023

  1. Sam Curran- English all-rounder
  2. Ben Stokes- English batsman
  3. Rilee Rossouw- South African left-hander
  4. Harry Brook- English batsman
  5. Nicholas Pooran - West Indian batsman
  6. Mayank Agarwal- Indian batsman
  7. Adil Rashid- English senior spinner
  8. Narayan Jagadeesan- Indian batsman
  9. Sikandar Raza- Zimbabwe's spin all-rounder
  10. Cameron Green- Australian batsman
22 Dec 2022, 11:26 AM (IST)
IPL 2023 auction live updates: Know where to catch the live action

JioCinema: Viacom18-Reliance managed to pick up the digital broadcasting rights of the IPL from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in June, earlier this year. For Jio subscribers, the Jio Cinema app is absolutely free

Star Sports Network: IPL mini-auction will be available on star sports 1, 2

Jio TV: Fans can use the Jio TV app on their mobile phones or tablets to watch the IPL 2023 auction Live Streaming for free