Live Coverage | IPL Auction 2023: Auction starts 2:30 PM, catch Indian Premier League auction minute by minute updates on WION
Story highlights
Live Coverage | IPL 2023 Auction: Auction starts 2:30 PM, catch Indian Premier League auction minute by minute updates on WION: IPL auction 2023 is all set to be held Friday, 23 December, where all Franchisee officials have reached in Indian state of Kochi to finalize their squads for the IPL season 2023. The auction starts at 2:30 PM IST and will be telecasted live on the JIO Cinema app and website. Also, the event's live broadcast will be available across Stars sports network channels. A total of 405 players will go under the hammer, and a total of 87 slots are available to be filled across the 10 participating teams. Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Mayank Agarwal are expected to be the auction's top draws. In addition, each team's budget has been increased by Rs 5 crore, giving all franchises a total of Rs 95 crore to finalize their squad.
Follow IPL mini-auction live updates here:
IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming Apps for free - Good News for JIO Subscribers, Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free, You can also catch the live updates on WION.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
CSK Retain Player - 18
CSK Overseas Retain Player - 6
CSK Total Money Spent - 74.55 Cr
CSK Remaining Purse - 20.45 Cr
CSK Available Slots - 7
CSK Overseas Available Slots - 2
Recent tweet came out by IPL about the beautiful venue Kochi, Kerala
Of a scenic Auction venue, team strategies, preps and more.. 👌👌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022
How have the franchises geared up for the #TATAIPLAuction 2023 🤔 pic.twitter.com/azQRQu4Bht
The detailed list is as below: Total Player List - (405 players)
Capped - (119 players)
Uncapped - (282 players)
Associate - (4 players)
capped Indians (19 players)
capped International (70 players)
Uncapped Indians (254 players)
Uncapped International (28 players)
MS Dhoni is expected to play his final Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and the team now needs to find a skipper to take over after he retires. Will they be able to find someone at the auction? or they have already decided to name a new captain from the current squad.
Ben Stokes and Sam Curran are the MOST WANTED players of the IPL auction 2023. At least 6 franchises out of 10 have confirmed that the two players are on their wish list as they head to auction on Friday
Styris, who was representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the mock auction, paid a record Rs 20 crore for Cameron Green. The Australian all-rounder is expected to break the $10 million mark, but whether he can make history remains to be seen.
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina picked Ireland fast bowler Joshua Little as a player to watch out for in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction. The 23-year-old earns praises from experts and fans alike after his brilliant performance in the ICC T20 World Cup as he finished the tournament with 11 wickets in seven matches. He even picked up a hat-trick during the Super 12 encounter against New Zealand.
The Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, have the lowest remaining purse of INR 7.05 crore before heading into the IPL 2023 auction. Since 2014, only one franchise has sat at the auction table with a smaller purse than KKR - MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings had Rs 4.8 crore left at the start of the mini auction for the 2015 season.
Unlike last year, when a total of 509 athletes were set to go under the hammer, this year's auction will feature fewer athletes - 405 to be exact - from an initial list of 991. There are 273 Indians and 132 overseas players. There are 119 capped cricketers and 296 uncapped players. All ten franchises will fill a total of 87 slots, 30 of which will be filled by foreign players.
IPL 2023 Auction: Available slots
|
Team
|
Total Players
|
Available Slots
|
Overseas Slots Available
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
20
|
5
|
2
|
Gujarat Titans (GT)
|
18
|
7
|
3
|
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|
14
|
11
|
3
|
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|
15
|
10
|
4
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
16
|
9
|
3
|
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|
16
|
9
|
3
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|
16
|
9
|
4
Remaining purse for each IPL team:
Chennai Super Kings
Funds remaining – ₹20,45,00,000
Overseas Players – 6
Total Players – 18
Delhi Capitals
Funds remaining – ₹19,45,00,000
Overseas Players – 6
Total Players – 20
Gujurat Titans
Funds remaining – ₹19,25,00,000
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 18
Kolkata Knight Riders
Funds remaining – ₹7,05,00,000
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 14
Lucknow Super Giants
Funds remaining – ₹23,35,00,000
Overseas players – 4
Total players – 15
Mumbai Indians
Funds remaining – ₹20,55,00,000
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 16
Punjab Kings
Funds remaining – ₹32,20,00,000
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 16
Rajasthan Royals
Funds remaining – ₹13,20,00,000
Overseas players – 4
Total players – 16
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Funds remaining – ₹8,75,00,000
Overseas players – 6
Total players – 18
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Funds remaining – ₹42,25,00,000
Overseas players – 4
Total players – 12
Top 10 picks of the IPL Auction 2023
- Sam Curran- English all-rounder
- Ben Stokes- English batsman
- Rilee Rossouw- South African left-hander
- Harry Brook- English batsman
- Nicholas Pooran - West Indian batsman
- Mayank Agarwal- Indian batsman
- Adil Rashid- English senior spinner
- Narayan Jagadeesan- Indian batsman
- Sikandar Raza- Zimbabwe's spin all-rounder
- Cameron Green- Australian batsman
JioCinema: Viacom18-Reliance managed to pick up the digital broadcasting rights of the IPL from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in June, earlier this year. For Jio subscribers, the Jio Cinema app is absolutely free
Star Sports Network: IPL mini-auction will be available on star sports 1, 2
Jio TV: Fans can use the Jio TV app on their mobile phones or tablets to watch the IPL 2023 auction Live Streaming for free