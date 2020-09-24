KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Thursday as the action continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

While RCB won their season opener against CSK, KXIP are coming into the match with a heartbreaking defeat to DC in a Super Over.

Both RCB and KXIP are exciting squads on paper and a good game is expected in Dubai. However, both RCB and KXIP will look to make a couple of changes to bring more balance to their playing XI given the conditions in Dubai.

A score of 160-170 is expected the match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore with longer boundaries coming into the play.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (September 22).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match at WION.

