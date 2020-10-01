KXIP vs MI Live, IPL 2020 Score and updates: Punjab in deep trouble, lose KL Rahul

KXIP vs MI Live, IPL 2020 Score and updates: Punjab, Mumbai look to get back to winning ways (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Oct 01, 2020, 10.42 PM
Nicholas Pooran has already smoked some huge sixes and is looking really comfortable out there. He has Glenn Maxwell with him at the crease and when these two are batting anything is possible. KXIP 99/3 after 13 overs.
Oct 01, 2020, 10.23 PM
WICKET! Another bowled! Rahul Chahar gets his namesake KL Rahul as the ball skidded through the pitch to dislodge the stumps. Rahul b Rahul Chahar 17(19)
Oct 01, 2020, 10.06 PM
WICKET! Clean 'em! Krunal Pandya bowls the straighter one to get the better of Karun Nair as the ball dislodges the bails. The disappointing form of Nair continues. Nair b Krunal Pandya 0(3) KXIP 41/2 after 6 overs.
Oct 01, 2020, 10.00 PM
WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah finds the breakthrough for Mumbai Indians. A ripper and the ball breaks through Mayank Agarwal's defense to disturb the stumps. MI 38/1 after 5 overs.
Oct 01, 2020, 09.53 PM
This has been a perfect start for Kings XI Punjab! KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are dealing in boundaries. KXIP 33/0 after 3 overs.
Oct 01, 2020, 09.37 PM
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are at the crease to start the 192-run chase for Kings XI Punjab. Trent Boult has the new ball for Mumbai Indians.
Oct 01, 2020, 09.23 PM
Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard made a mockery of KXIP bowlers in the last few overs. The duo helps Mumbai Indians to post a whopping 191 runs in 20 overs.
Oct 01, 2020, 09.11 PM
Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard are at the crease and the dynamic duo is lighting up Abu Dhabi with some cracking strokes. MI are looking for a strong finish as they finish the over big. MI 147/4 after 18 overs.
Oct 01, 2020, 08.59 PM
WICKET! What a catch that is by Glexx Maxwell and Jimmy Neesham! Rohit whacks it towards the cow corner, Maxwell takes it before throwing it back to Neesham who completes the catch. A terrific knock by Rohit Sharma. Rohit c Neesham b Shami 70(45)
Oct 01, 2020, 08.50 PM
Rohit Sharma, who became the third batsmen to score 5000 runs in IPL history, brings up his half-century. Batting is not easy on this pitch but the Hitman has shown his class with this knock. MI 111/3 after 15.3 overs.
Oct 01, 2020, 08.38 PM
WICKET! Krishnappa Gowtham gets the man in form, Ishan Kishan. A loopy delivery and Kishan went for the slog sweep hard. However, the longer boundary was too long for Kishan as deep mid-wicket fielder comes in for a comfortable catch. Ishan Kishan c Nair b Gowtham 28(32) MI 83/3 after 13.1 overs.
Oct 01, 2020, 08.33 PM
Big partnership by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan here in Abu Dhabi. These two are batting beautifully. They have taken down the KXIP bowling threat easily but will need to accelerate a bit. MI 80/2 after 12 overs.
Oct 01, 2020, 08.04 PM
After losing two early wickets, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma are making the scoreboard tick. It will be important for them to not lose a wicket here. A big partnership is needed for MI.
Oct 01, 2020, 07.58 PM
Kings XI Punjab are at the top in the moment but Mumbai Indians have showed glimpses of what they are capable of. Rohit Sharma already has couple of boundaries to his name and new man Ishan Kishan bagged a boundary in his first over. MI 29/2 after 5 overs.
Oct 01, 2020, 07.51 PM
WICKET! Direct hit by Mohammed Shami and Kings XI Punjab are already celebrating. Suryakumar Yadav is well short of his crease as third umpire turns on the red light. KXIP are on top at the moment. Suryakumar Yadav run out (Shami) 10(7) MI 22/2 after 4 overs.
Oct 01, 2020, 07.41 PM
A couple of splendid boundaries by Rohit Sharma off Mohammed Shami but the back-foot punch takes the cake. Top stuff from the Mumbai Indians captain. However, Shami almost got Rohit in the last delivery before DRS saved him from being out LBW. MI are 8/1 after 2 overs.
Oct 01, 2020, 07.34 PM
WICKET! Absolute peach by Sheldon Cottrell. A length delivery which shaped away from QDK after pitching only to disturb the stumps. Salutes fly! de Kock b Cottrell 0(5)
Oct 01, 2020, 07.29 PM
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are at the crease for MI. Sheldon Cottrell has the new ball for KXIP. Play!
Oct 01, 2020, 07.11 PM
#KXIP have won the toss and they will bowl first in Match 13 of #Dream11IPL against #MumbaiIndians.#KXIPvMI pic.twitter.com/7WTIjQCXOO— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020
Oct 01, 2020, 07.05 PM
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi
Oct 01, 2020, 07.04 PM
Rohit Sharma: We would have batted first. We played good cricket here batting first in the last game, so we just need to put up a good performance. The talk before the tournament for us was to focus on the basics of batting, bowling and fielding and our preparations were good. We back ourselves to do whatever is thrown at us. We are playing the same team.
KL Rahul: We're going to bowl first. It is a new strip, looks really good and should play well for 40 overs. Hopefully there is a bit of movement first up. Gowtham comes in place of M Ashwin, that's the only change.
Oct 01, 2020, 07.01 PM
Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and opted to bowl first!
Oct 01, 2020, 06.28 PM
Talking about head-to-head stats between KXIP and MI, the latter have won 13 matches in comparison to Punjab’s 11 wins in last 24 encounters. In the last five matches, Mumbai Indians have edged out Kings XI Punjab in three games while the remaining two have been won by the latter.
Hello and welcome to Match 13 of #Dream11IPL where @lionsdenkxip will take on the @mipaltan.#KXIPvMI pic.twitter.com/omJ80k8qHr— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020