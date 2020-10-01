KXIP vs MI Live, IPL 2020 Score and updates: Cottrell dismisses de Kock for duck

KXIP vs MI Live, IPL 2020 Score and updates: Punjab, Mumbai look to get back to winning ways (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Oct 01, 2020, 07.41 PM
A couple of splendid boundaries by Rohit Sharma off Mohammed Shami but the back-foot punch takes the cake. Top stuff from the Mumbai Indians captain. However, Shami almost got Rohit in the last delivery before DRS saved him from being out LBW. MI are 8/1 after 2 overs.
Oct 01, 2020, 07.34 PM
WICKET! Absolute peach by Sheldon Cottrell. A length delivery which shaped away from QDK after pitching only to disturb the stumps. Salutes fly! de Kock b Cottrell 0(5)
Oct 01, 2020, 07.29 PM
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are at the crease for MI. Sheldon Cottrell has the new ball for KXIP. Play!
Oct 01, 2020, 07.11 PM
Oct 01, 2020, 07.05 PM
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi
Oct 01, 2020, 07.04 PM
Rohit Sharma: We would have batted first. We played good cricket here batting first in the last game, so we just need to put up a good performance. The talk before the tournament for us was to focus on the basics of batting, bowling and fielding and our preparations were good. We back ourselves to do whatever is thrown at us. We are playing the same team.
KL Rahul: We're going to bowl first. It is a new strip, looks really good and should play well for 40 overs. Hopefully there is a bit of movement first up. Gowtham comes in place of M Ashwin, that's the only change.
Oct 01, 2020, 07.01 PM
Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and opted to bowl first!
Oct 01, 2020, 06.28 PM
Talking about head-to-head stats between KXIP and MI, the latter have won 13 matches in comparison to Punjab’s 11 wins in last 24 encounters. In the last five matches, Mumbai Indians have edged out Kings XI Punjab in three games while the remaining two have been won by the latter.
