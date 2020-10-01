KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Highlights: Mumbai Indians win by 48 runs

Here's what the captains said at the toss:

Rohit Sharma: We would have batted first. We played good cricket here batting first in the last game, so we just need to put up a good performance. The talk before the tournament for us was to focus on the basics of batting, bowling and fielding and our preparations were good. We back ourselves to do whatever is thrown at us. We are playing the same team.

KL Rahul: We're going to bowl first. It is a new strip, looks really good and should play well for 40 overs. Hopefully there is a bit of movement first up. Gowtham comes in place of M Ashwin, that's the only change.