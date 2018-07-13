Nottingham, UK

India's Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday became the first left-arm spinner to claim six wickets in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The left-arm chinaman bowler achieved the feat during the first ODI between India and England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday.

Before Yadav, Australia's left-arm spinner Brad Hogg held the record when he claimed 5 for 32 against West Indies at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2005.

Playing his first match against England, Kuldeep claimed 6 for 25 to help India end hosts inning for 268 in 49.5 overs.

Kuldeep's figures were the fourth best for India in ODIs.