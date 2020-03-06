'Klopp has energized everyone': WION meets Liverpool legend Emile Heskey

It's not often that Liverpool legends visit the budding football nation India, but as part of the LFC world tour, former Reds Emile Heskey and Jason Mcateer are in New Delhi.

WION caught up with former England international Emile Heskey to speak on the Reds remarkable rise back to the top of English football.

The duo will be participating in a unique fan experience on Saturday which will also feature singer Jamie Webster, the creator of the now-famous fan chant ''Allez Allez Allez.''

It seemed like the reigning world and European champions would complete the league season unbeaten but a shock 3-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Watford demolished their aura of invincibility.

That was followed by a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday which ended their hopes of a treble.

Three defeats in the last four games is a slight cause for concern for Jurgen Klopp's men to which Heskey replied: "We are not concerned, with the manager we have here Jurgen Klopp, (he) will calm the squad down and reassure of the right path and it is just a minor blip and will resume business".

Premier League leaders Liverpool will have the opportunity to take another huge step towards a first-ever league title in 30 years against Bournemouth tomorrow. Heskey was asked if the Reds will consider this game as crucial to get back to winning ways to which he replied: "Every game is crucial if you are trying to push your players mentally and physically, the numbers they reckon currently are phenomenal."

When asked about the team's play in this year Heskey replied: "It is phenomenal to see them play, their fluency in the forward play and solid defence, I would like to play with this team. I love Firminho's play he makes a lot of things right and John Henderson is playing out of this world at this moment so everything is falling into place."

The Reds who found it difficult to even qualify for Europa are just four wins away from clinching that long-awaited league title. Heskey said: "The German (Klopp) has energized the team and the fans, he is doing a pretty good job."