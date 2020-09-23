KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates: Quinton de Kock departs cheaply

KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates: Can Mumbai Indians bounce back to winning ways? (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
A big over for Mumbai Indians, they get 16 runs off the over. Four boundaries by Suryakumar Yadav off Sandeep Warrier. Mumbai Indians 24/1 after 3 overs.
Terrific start by the young Shivam Mavi. Bowled tight, got the wicket of Quinton de Kock. KKR off to a flyer. MI 8/1 after 2 overs.
WICKET! Shivam Mavi comes in and bangs it short straight to QDK's body. The Proteas lost his shape and edged it straight in the year as Nikhil Naik completes an easy catch. de Kock c Nikhil Naik b Shivam Mavi 1(3)
Sandeep Warrier bowled five good balls and conceded just two off it. But the last delivery was short and wide which Rohit Sharma slashed it for a six. MI 8/0 after 1 over.
Rohit vs KKR
25 innings
824 runs
Avg 45.78
SR 133.77
HS 109*
Sandeep Warrier with the new ball for KKR. Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock open for Mumbai Indians
Dinesh Karthik is looking forward to taking the field for KKR again!
The @KKRiders have won the toss and will field first against #MumbaiIndians #Dream11IPL #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/WRmL5EM9SH— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Rohit Sharma: What happened in the past it's past. There are some areas where we need to rectify. Hopefully we don't make those mistakes. We are playing with the same XI. Having someone like Pollard in the squad is always nice. He is a massive player for us, hopefully he'll come out and enjoy his game, like he always goes. Malinga like Pollard, has been a massive player for us. It was unfortunate that he couldn't make it due to personal reasons. That gives an opportunity to others. We need to enjoy our cricket as a squad.
Dinesh Karthik: We will bowl first. We saw the first game, there was some dew, so we want to make use of it. Really proud to start the tournament today. We got Morgan, Cummins, Russell and Narine. I think they're really looking forward to this. We are looking forward to the young guys.
KKR have won the toss and elected to field first!
Hardik Pandya smoked two massive sixes in his short cameo against Chennai Super Kings. All eyes will be on the flamboyant all-rounder to bring out those big hits.
Some 🆒 vibes from @hardikpandya7.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/avNeSyTstS— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020
Talking about head-to-head encounters, it has been a one-way traffic with Mumbai Indians winning 19 of their matches whereas KKR have won just 6.
While we wait for the Knights to start their 🏆 hunt, here's a sneak peek into this year's #Dream11IPL preparation!#KnightClub #KKRHaiTaiyaar @StarSportsIndia @SanjanaGanesan pic.twitter.com/WSKGYS2Q5q— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 23, 2020
KKR will be taking on MI in Abu Dhabi as the Knights take the field for the first time in IPL 2020.
It's a big match in #Dream11IPL tonight as @KKRiders start their campaign against @mipaltan.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020
Two experienced players leading their respective sides! Stay tuned! #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/Izv8rtHdvv