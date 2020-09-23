KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates: Quinton de Kock departs cheaply

Here's what the captains said at the toss:

Rohit Sharma: What happened in the past it's past. There are some areas where we need to rectify. Hopefully we don't make those mistakes. We are playing with the same XI. Having someone like Pollard in the squad is always nice. He is a massive player for us, hopefully he'll come out and enjoy his game, like he always goes. Malinga like Pollard, has been a massive player for us. It was unfortunate that he couldn't make it due to personal reasons. That gives an opportunity to others. We need to enjoy our cricket as a squad.

Dinesh Karthik: We will bowl first. We saw the first game, there was some dew, so we want to make use of it. Really proud to start the tournament today. We got Morgan, Cummins, Russell and Narine. I think they're really looking forward to this. We are looking forward to the young guys.