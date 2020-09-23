KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates: Andre Russell departs as Bumrah bags the big fish

KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates: Can Mumbai Indians bounce back to winning ways? (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Sep 23, 2020, 11.15 PM
WICKET! This is it for KKR. Bumrah bowls full and quick as Russell completely missed the big slog. The ball dislodges the bails and KKR are now 5 down. KKR 100/5 after 15.1 overs.
Sep 23, 2020, 11.08 PM
The match is going out of the hands for KKR, or maybe it has gone. The asking rate is now over 17 and things are looking really bleak for KKR. Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan are at the crease. KKR 90/4 after 14 overs.
Sep 23, 2020, 10.55 PM
WICKET! That's a blinder of a catch by Hardik Pandya. A slower one by Kieron Pollard and Rana plays an inside out only for Hardik to run hard and take a super catch at deep extra cover. Nitish Rana c Hardik Pandya b Pollard 24(18)
Sep 23, 2020, 10.47 PM
WICKET! Rahul Chahar bowls the wrong 'un and catches Dinesh Karthik plumb. DK missed the sweep and that was dead as umpire raises his finger. Karthik lbw b Rahul Chahar 30(23) [4s-5]
Sep 23, 2020, 10.45 PM
Kieron Pollard comes in and bowls a beautiful over, just seven off it and the pressure is back on KKR. They need 125 to win off 60 balls. KKR 71/2 after 10 overs.
Sep 23, 2020, 10.32 PM
A couple of boundaries help KKR to bag 13 off the over. They need to continue with this scoring rate if they want to chase down 196. KKR 54/2 after 8 overs.
Sep 23, 2020, 10.28 PM
While they are finding the odd boundaries, the asking rate is soaring high. They need a big over. Mumbai Indians have been very consistent with the ball. KKR 41/2 after 7 overs.
Sep 23, 2020, 10.19 PM
WICKET! Pattinson bangs it short and Narine was all over the place with his half-hearted pull shot as the ball kisses the edge and travels straight to QDK. KKR 25/2 after 5 overs.
Sep 23, 2020, 10.04 PM
WICKET! Pressure was mounting on the youngster. After several dot balls, he wanted to clear the 30-yard circle but ended up putting the ball into Pollard's hand at mid-wicket. Shubman Gill c Pollard b Boult 7(11)
Sep 23, 2020, 09.56 PM
Beautiful over by Trent Boult. Mixed it up well and Shubman Gill was unable to find the gap. Maiden to start with. KKR 0/0 after 1 over.
Sep 23, 2020, 09.50 PM
The pair of Gill and Narine are walking out to open the proceedings for KKR. They need 196 runs to win.
Sep 23, 2020, 09.37 PM
A very impressive finish by Shivam Mavi and Kolkata Knight Riders as they restrict Mumbai Indians for 195/5 in 20 overs. At one point, MI were looking at a score of more than 200. Can KKR chase it down?
Sep 23, 2020, 09.25 PM
WICKET! Andre Russell bowled it wide and Hardik went deep into his crease for the cut shot. However, to everyone's surprise, his bat clipped the bails as he walks back to the hut. Hardik Pandya hit wkt b Russell 18(13)
Sep 23, 2020, 09.20 PM
WICKET! Shivam Mavi drops his pace and Rohit went hard for the big shot. Mistimed it as the ball travels straight to Pat Cummins. A fine knock comes to an end. Rohit c Cummins b Shivam Mavi 80(54) MI 177/4 after 17.5 overs
Sep 23, 2020, 09.11 PM
Pat Cummins continues to have an expensive outing as Hardik Pandya slams him for a couple of boundaries and a six. Mumbai Indians are playing some exciting cricket and are on course for a big target. MI 167/3 after 17 overs.
Sep 23, 2020, 08.58 PM
WICKET! Sunil Narine, slower through the air, gets Saurabh Tiwary. The Mumbai Indians southpaw went for the big hit but mistimed it only for Pat Cummins to take a sitter. Saurabh Tiwary c Cummins b Narine 21(13) [4s-1 6s-1]
Sep 23, 2020, 08.45 PM
MI haven't slowed down a bit despite a couple of tight overs by Kuldeep and Narine. Rohit has managed to find those boundaries and is looking on course towards his century. MI 115/2 after 13 overs.
Sep 23, 2020, 08.37 PM
Rohit Sharma brings up his half-century, first of IPL 2020 for him. He has played some tremendous shots this evening. When he is settled, he is one of the best to watch. MI 105/2 after 12 overs.
पन्नास!
Fifty for Ro! This has been pure class 💙
Sep 23, 2020, 08.31 PM
WICKET! Top class fielding effort by Sunil Narine. He bowls a length delivery, Rohit nudges it towards mid-wicket. Surya and Rohit push for two but Narine ran hard and made a sharp throw to send SKY packing. Suryakumar Yadav run out (Narine/Morgan) 47(28) MI 98/2 after 10.5 overs.
Sep 23, 2020, 08.27 PM
After going for 11 in his opening over, Kuldeep Yadav bounces back strong and bowls a tight over. Just 6 off it. MI 95/1 after 10 overs.
Sep 23, 2020, 08.19 PM
Most runs against a single team in IPL:
Rohit Sharma 850* vs KKR
David Warner 829 vs KKR
Virat Kohli 825 vs DD
David Warner 819 vs KXIP
Suresh Raina 818 vs KKR
Sep 23, 2020, 08.08 PM
KKR have bowled four short deliveries to Rohit Sharma and each of them have been dispatched for six by the Hitman. He is looking in mood. MI 72/1 after 7 overs.
Sep 23, 2020, 08.03 PM
A great powerplay comes to an end for Mumbai Indians. Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma have tonked KKR bowlers easily despite that maiden wicket over by Shivam Mavi. These two are looking dangerous out there in the middle. MI 59/1 after 6 overs.
Sep 23, 2020, 07.58 PM
Quinton de Kock's departure hasn't had any impact on run flow as Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav continue to score runs freely. This has been a powerful five overs by Mumbai Indians. MI 48/1 after 5 overs.
SIX!!
Pat drops short and Rohit pulls it for a maximum!#MI - 48/1 (4.5)
Sep 23, 2020, 07.47 PM
A big over for Mumbai Indians, they get 16 runs off the over. Four boundaries by Suryakumar Yadav off Sandeep Warrier. Mumbai Indians 24/1 after 3 overs.
Sep 23, 2020, 07.42 PM
Terrific start by the young Shivam Mavi. Bowled tight, got the wicket of Quinton de Kock. KKR off to a flyer. MI 8/1 after 2 overs.
Sep 23, 2020, 07.39 PM
WICKET! Shivam Mavi comes in and bangs it short straight to QDK's body. The Proteas lost his shape and edged it straight in the year as Nikhil Naik completes an easy catch. de Kock c Nikhil Naik b Shivam Mavi 1(3)
Sep 23, 2020, 07.36 PM
Sandeep Warrier bowled five good balls and conceded just two off it. But the last delivery was short and wide which Rohit Sharma slashed it for a six. MI 8/0 after 1 over.
Rohit vs KKR
25 innings
824 runs
Avg 45.78
SR 133.77
HS 109*
Sep 23, 2020, 07.31 PM
Sandeep Warrier with the new ball for KKR. Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock open for Mumbai Indians
Sep 23, 2020, 07.10 PM
Dinesh Karthik is looking forward to taking the field for KKR again!
The @KKRiders have won the toss and will field first against #MumbaiIndians #Dream11IPL #KKRvMI
Sep 23, 2020, 07.08 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Sep 23, 2020, 07.05 PM
Rohit Sharma: What happened in the past it's past. There are some areas where we need to rectify. Hopefully we don't make those mistakes. We are playing with the same XI. Having someone like Pollard in the squad is always nice. He is a massive player for us, hopefully he'll come out and enjoy his game, like he always goes. Malinga like Pollard, has been a massive player for us. It was unfortunate that he couldn't make it due to personal reasons. That gives an opportunity to others. We need to enjoy our cricket as a squad.
Dinesh Karthik: We will bowl first. We saw the first game, there was some dew, so we want to make use of it. Really proud to start the tournament today. We got Morgan, Cummins, Russell and Narine. I think they're really looking forward to this. We are looking forward to the young guys.
Sep 23, 2020, 07.01 PM
KKR have won the toss and elected to field first!
Sep 23, 2020, 06.44 PM
Hardik Pandya smoked two massive sixes in his short cameo against Chennai Super Kings. All eyes will be on the flamboyant all-rounder to bring out those big hits.
Some 🆒 vibes from @hardikpandya7.
Sep 23, 2020, 06.25 PM
Talking about head-to-head encounters, it has been a one-way traffic with Mumbai Indians winning 19 of their matches whereas KKR have won just 6.
While we wait for the Knights to start their 🏆 hunt, here's a sneak peek into this year's #Dream11IPL preparation!
Sep 23, 2020, 06.19 PM
KKR will be taking on MI in Abu Dhabi as the Knights take the field for the first time in IPL 2020.
It's a big match in #Dream11IPL tonight as @KKRiders start their campaign against @mipaltan.

Two experienced players leading their respective sides! Stay tuned! #KKRvMI
Two experienced players leading their respective sides! Stay tuned! #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/Izv8rtHdvv