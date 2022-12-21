ugc_banner
Live Now

KKR IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Retained Players List Complete Squad, Indian-Foreign Players, Purse, Available Slots, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers at WION

Kochi, Kerala Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Dec 23, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

KKR IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will take place on Friday, 23 December where the players will go under the hammer. Here is a look at the full squad of KKR, their remaining purse and available player slots. The 10 franchises will decide their squads. There were a bunch of players which were released after last year's IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the IPL league 2023.

IPL Auction 2023 KKR LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders has INR 7.05 crore purse remaining. There are a total of 11 slots available in the team with a total of 3 overseas slots. The two times title winners, Kolkata Knight Riders have ended up in the 7th position on the IPL 2022 Points Table. KKR released a total of 16 players which includes the likes of Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson. Here is the retained squad -- Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy and Rinku Singh. 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR Retain Player - 14
KKR Overseas Retain Player - 5
KKR Total Money Spent - 87.95 Cr
KKR Remaining Purse - 7.05 Cr
KKR Available Slots - 11
KKR Overseas Available Slots - 3

KKR Retain Player Full List With Price

Shreyas Iyer                       INR 12.25 Crores
Nitish Rana                         INR 8 crores
Rinku Singh                       INR 55 Lakhs
Varun Chakravarty            INR 8 Cr
Tim Southee                       INR 1.5 crores
Umesh Yadav                     INR 2 crores
Andre Russell                    INR 12 Cr
Venkatesh Iyer                   INR 8 Cr
Sunil Narine                       INR 6 Cr
Anukul Roy                       INR 20 Lakhs
Shardul Thakur                 Traded from DC
Lockie Ferguson                Traded from GT
Rahmanullah Gurbaz         Traded from DC
Harshit Rana                       INR 20 Lakhs

 

23 Dec 2022, 1:32 PM (IST)
Just an hour to go for IPL Auction 2023, KKR has its cards ready !

Just an hour is left for KKR to say its bid at IPL Auction 2023. Check the tweets here: 

×

 

 

23 Dec 2022, 12:39 PM (IST)
KKR IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Latest Kolkata knight Riders (KKR) Tweets
×

 

23 Dec 2022, 12:11 PM (IST)
Kumar Sangakkara, Venky Mysore and Muttiah Muralitharan arrives !

Indian Cricketer Kumar Sangakkara, KKR Managing Director Venky Mysore and coach Muttiah Muralitharan arrives ahead of the mega IPL auction 2023 set to take place in Kochi, Kerala. 

×

 

 

23 Dec 2022, 11:27 AM (IST)
KKR at IPL auction 2023 with least remaining purse

Kolkata Knight Riders have the least remaining purse of INR 7.05 crore to complete their squad at the IPL auction 2023. However, the side has maintained its core players and will further look to bolster the squad with domestic and overseas talents.
 

23 Dec 2022, 11:04 AM (IST)
KKR Current Squad as it stands at IPL auction 2023

Retained KKR players during IPL 2023 are Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh and Shardul Thakur. 

23 Dec 2022, 10:54 AM (IST)
Players KKR likely to pick at IPL auction 2023

KKR will search for a fast bowler at the auction now that Pat Cummins is out, and Akeal Hosein or Reece Toply may be their top choices. To replace Aaron Finch, Kolkata will also need a top-order batsman. Rilee Rossouw and Dawid Malan may be on their radar.
 

21 Dec 2022, 5:55 PM (IST)
KKR will aim for this in IPL auction 2023

Former Indian batsman Robin Uthappa believes KKR needs a backup fast bowler for Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav. He also feels that a wicketkeeper will also be required to back Andre Russell, who is prone to injuries.