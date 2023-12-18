KKR IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders squad, batters, bowlers, captain, wicketkeeper and purse left

KKR IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders, the two-time winner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is one of the teams featuring in the IPL 2024 Auction. KKR has played the marquee event consistently since 2008.

Kolkata Knight Riders have retained 13 players ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. However, they have 12 slots to fill and a remaining purse of ₹32.6 crore. Out of the 12 slots, they have four reserved for overseas players.

Moreover, KKR have already spent ₹67.3 crore in retaining their 13 players. They have also released 12 players ahead of IPL Auction 2024.

Here's everything you need to know about KKR's IPL Squad.

KKR IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates

Here's the full list of players bought by KKR in the IPL Auction 2024:

(Auction hasn't started yet)

KKR IPL 2024 Auction Retained Players

Here's the full list of players retained by KKR:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

KKR IPL 2024 Auction Released Players

Here's the full list of players released by KKR in IPL 2024:

Shakib Al Hasan

Litton Das

David Wiese

Arya Desai

N Jagadeesan

Mandeep Singh

Kulwant Khejroliya

Shardul Thakur

Lockie Ferguson

Umesh Yadav

Tim Southee

Johnson Charles