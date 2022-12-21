KKR IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Retained Players List Complete Squad, Indian-Foreign Players, Purse, Available Slots, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers at WION
Story highlights
IPL Auction 2023 KKR LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders has INR 7.05 crore purse remaining. There are a total of 11 slots available in the team with a total of 3 overseas slots. The two times title winners, Kolkata Knight Riders have ended up in the 7th position on the IPL 2022 Points Table. KKR released a total of 16 players which includes the likes of Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson. Here is the retained squad -- Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy and Rinku Singh.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
KKR Retain Player - 14
KKR Overseas Retain Player - 5
KKR Total Money Spent - 87.95 Cr
KKR Remaining Purse - 7.05 Cr
KKR Available Slots - 11
KKR Overseas Available Slots - 3
KKR Retain Player Full List With Price
Shreyas Iyer INR 12.25 Crores
Nitish Rana INR 8 crores
Rinku Singh INR 55 Lakhs
Varun Chakravarty INR 8 Cr
Tim Southee INR 1.5 crores
Umesh Yadav INR 2 crores
Andre Russell INR 12 Cr
Venkatesh Iyer INR 8 Cr
Sunil Narine INR 6 Cr
Anukul Roy INR 20 Lakhs
Shardul Thakur Traded from DC
Lockie Ferguson Traded from GT
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Traded from DC
Harshit Rana INR 20 Lakhs
Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan earlier played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. He became the first-ever player to score five consecutive centuries in men’s List A cricket. The Indian cricketer hit a 277 runs off 141 balls (25 fours and 15 sixes) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Indian Cricketer Vaibhav Arora sold to KKR for 60 lakhs. Base Price was 20 lakhs.
KKR ropes in N Jagadeesan at 90 lakhs. Base price was at 20 lakhs.
Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur-rahman goes unsold at IPL auction 2023. His base price was at 1 crores.
Base price was 2 crores. Jordon goes unsold at IPL auction 2023.
English Cricketer Tom Banton goes unsold. The base price of the player was 2 crores
Kane Williamson at base price to Gujarat, Harry Brook sold at Rs 13.25 cr from Rs 1.5 cr to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mayank Aggarwal sold at Rs 8.25 cr from Rs 1 cr to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ajinkya Rahane sold at Rs 50 lakhs from Rs 50 lakhs to CSK, Joe Root at 1 cr, no bidding (unsold), Rilee Rossouw (unsold), Shakib al Hasan (BAN) gone (unsold). Sam Curran sold at Rs 18.50 cr from Rs 2 cr to PBKS, Odean Smith sold at Rs 50 lakhs to Gujarat Titans , Sikander Raza sold at Rs 50 lakhs on base price to PBKS, Jason Holder sold at Rs 5.75 cr from 2 cr to RR, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green sold at Rs 17.50 cr from Rs 2 cr to Mumbai Indians English all-rounder Ben Stokes sold at Rs 16.25 cr from Rs 2 cr to CSK.
South African Cricketer Rilee Rossouw unsold
Its time for the number crunching ! 405 players to go under the hammer. 10 franchises are present at the venue and will filter the exciting players up for the grabs.
Just an hour is left for KKR to say its bid at IPL Auction 2023. Check the tweets here:
Just one hour to go for the #TATAIPLAuction!— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 23, 2022
Keep your 📺 remotes handy and watch the action LIVE on Star Sports! #AmiKKR #GalaxyOfKnights
Any guesses whose names are there inside? 🤐#AmiKKR #IPLAuction #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/fpsdBkc6AZ— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 23, 2022
Indian Cricketer Kumar Sangakkara, KKR Managing Director Venky Mysore and coach Muttiah Muralitharan arrives ahead of the mega IPL auction 2023 set to take place in Kochi, Kerala.
Hello there, @SunRisers @rajasthanroyals 👋#AmiKKR #IPLAuction #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Ppy9WKZHrI— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 23, 2022
Kolkata Knight Riders have the least remaining purse of INR 7.05 crore to complete their squad at the IPL auction 2023. However, the side has maintained its core players and will further look to bolster the squad with domestic and overseas talents.
Retained KKR players during IPL 2023 are Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh and Shardul Thakur.
KKR will search for a fast bowler at the auction now that Pat Cummins is out, and Akeal Hosein or Reece Toply may be their top choices. To replace Aaron Finch, Kolkata will also need a top-order batsman. Rilee Rossouw and Dawid Malan may be on their radar.
Former Indian batsman Robin Uthappa believes KKR needs a backup fast bowler for Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav. He also feels that a wicketkeeper will also be required to back Andre Russell, who is prone to injuries.