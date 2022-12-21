KKR Squad in IPL Auction 2023: kolkata knight riders full player list, captain, key players, batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders, Indian-Foreign Players, all you need to know

KKR Squad in IPL Auction 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will take place on Friday, 23 December where the players will go under the hammer. Here is a look at the full squad of KKR, their remaining purse and available player slots. The 10 franchises will decide their squads. There were a bunch of players which were released after last year's IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the IPL league 2023.