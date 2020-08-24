Kei Nishikori again tests postitive for COVID-19, likely to miss US Open 2020

Former Japanese world number four Kei Nishikori has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time which casts doubts over his participation in the impending US Open 2020. Nishikori earlier withdrew from the Western & Southern Open warm-up after his first positive coronavirus test last week.

In his latest update, Nishikori said he has very minimal symptoms of the virus and is under complete isolation in Florida.

“Just a little update, I just took another COVID test and am still positive. I have very minimal symptoms and am staying in full isolation in Florida,” Nishikori posted on social media.

“The next test will be early next week at which time we will update you with more information.”

Nishokori, who has been staying at the IMG Academy in Florida, has been a Grand Slam success at the US Open, reaching the semi-finals in 2016 and 2018 while finishing runners-up to Marin Cilic in the 2014 final.

Many top players including the likes of Rafael Nadal, Bianca Andreescu, Nick Kyrgios, women’s world number one Ash Barty, have pulled out of the US Open citing health concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus, which has infected over 5.6 million while killing over 175,000 people in the United States. Whereas Roger Federer will not participate as he is recovering from the knee surgery that took place earlier in 2020.

However, the likes of Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams. Andy Murray are among the participants in the US Open 2020, which is set to commence from August 31 at the Flushing Meadows in New York.