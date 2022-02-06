'It has hit the bat': Virat Kohli helps Rohit Sharma nail sucessful review in 1st ODI vs West Indies - WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli helped Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in taking a successful review during the first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (February 06). The incident happened during the 22nd over of West Indies' innings after India won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first.

On the fifth delivery of the 22nd over, West Indies batter Shamarh Brooks edged the ball to Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal. The on-field umpire was not convinced and adjudged the batter not-out. However, Chahal and other Indian players managed to convince Rohit to go for the review.

The conversation between the Indian players and skipper Rohit was caught on the stump-mic. While wicket-keeper Pant, who had a good view of the situation, said he was unsure if the ball had hit the bat, Kohli stepped in and convinced Rohit to go for the review. Kohli told the Indian captain the ball had definitely hit the bat.

"Rohit bat bhi laga hai and bat pad pe laga hai. Mere ko toh laga out hai (Rohit ball has hit the bat and the bat has hit the pad, I think it's out)," Kohli can be heard telling Rohit on the stump-mic. The video of the incident soon went viral on social media.

Rohit opted for the review and the replays confirmed the ball had clearly hit the bat of Brook before landing in Pant's gloves. The batter was sent packing on 12 off 26 balls as West Indies lost their sixth wicket in the game.

Indian bowlers produced a magnificent performance as the spinners wreaked havoc on the West Indies batting line-up to bundle out the visitors for a paltry 176 runs in 43.5 overs. Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for India with a 4-wicket haul while Sundar picked up three wickets.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna also bowled fabulously and picked up three wickets between them while maintaining a brilliant economy. India are in the driving seat as they need just 177 runs to win the first ODI and get off to a winning start in the three-match series.