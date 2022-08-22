Is Tiger Woods inclined towards the controversial LIV Golf Tour? Here's everything you need to know

In the recent past, a lot has been said and written about the controversial LIV Golf Invitational series, backed by the Saudi Arabian government. For the unversed, the LIV tour is facing a lot of scrutiny and heat for the government's past record of human rights violations and has even been accused of sports washing. While many notable golfers have given a nod and joined the tour because of the whopping deals offered, veteran golfer Tiger Woods' take on it has made heads turn of late.

The LIV Golf chief Greg Norman had earlier claimed that Woods has been offered a humongous deal to be a part of the LIV Golf Series. Around a staggering figure between $700 and $USD800 million ($A997m-$1.1bn) was reportedly offered to Woods to make him switch from PGA Tour to LIV following the comments made by Norman, in an interview with the Washington Post in June. However, now he has clarified his statements.

“To be honest, we don’t comment on any past or current offers to any players, but obviously the media picks up on information, tid bits, white noise, and they run with it,” Norman told foxsports.com.au.

He added, “I just want to make sure for clarification here, the numbers that were thrown out were inclusive of future franchise value. And so if you take a look at this number that’s being thrown out there ... the generational wealth that this franchise opportunity has for the individual players is incredible."

ALSO READ | Greek mountain race turns nightmarish as lightining kills runner, injures another

What does Tiger Woods have to say regarding the LIV Golf Series?

Interacting with the reporters last month at the 150th Open Championship, the 46-year-old Woods made it clear that he remains loyal to the PGA Tour and has no inclination in leaving it to be a part of the much-talked-about LIV.

"The players who have chosen to go to LIV and play there, I disagree with it," Woods said. "I think that what they've done is they've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position."

In addition, Woods took a jibe at Norman and stated, "I know Greg tried to do this back in the early '90s. It didn't work then, and he's trying to make it work now. I still don't see how that's in the best interests of the game."

Recently, Woods spearheaded a meeting of select PGA Tour players to dwell on the threat posed by the LIV Golf, which has attracted several major winners such as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. Thus, it remains very much clear regarding where Woods' priority lies.

On the other hand, Norman firmly believes the LIV is attracting some big names from the sport and its future remains bright as ever. As per a report in Fox Sports, he opened up on being asked if LIV Golf will require world ranking points to remain sustainable: “I think it’s important for the sustainability of the OWGR, to be honest with you. LIV Golf is a proven platform with very significant players with very high ranking points with a very proven model that works. So I think, really, the onus is on the OWGR as an independent organisation to see that LIV Golf is worthy of these ranking points because of what we’ve produced and what we’ve done."