IPL Auction 2024: Check list of players with Rs 1.5 crore base price, retained players | All you need to know
IPL 2024 auction: The mini-auction for IPL season 2024 will take place on December 19 in Dubai. Here is the list of all the players who have opted for a maximum base price of Rs 1.5 crore.
IPL 2024 auction: The mini-auction for IPL season 2024 is expected to take place on December 19 in Dubai. Notably, this is the first instance that an Indian Premier League auction will be taking place outside India.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council has yet to officially confirm it, but it is widely reported that a total number of 1,166 players have registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction.
IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of players with base price Rs 1.5 crore
20 foreign cricketers have registered their names in the bracket of INR 1.5 crore. Tim Southee and Wanindu Hasaranga, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2024 auction have decided to try their luck.
Hasaranga has a better chance of finding the team because of his all-round abilities. He is a genuine wicket-taker and can score important runs in death overs.
Here's the list of players who have opted for a maximum base price of Rs 1.5 crore:
Mohammad Nabi
Daniel Worrall
Tom Curran
Marchant de Lange
Chris Jordan
Dawid Malan
Tymal Mills
Phil Salt
Moises Henriques
Chris Lynn
Kane Richardson
Daniel Sams
Corey Anderson
Colin Munro
Jimmy Neesham
Tim Southee
Colin Ingram
Wanindu Hasaranga
Jason Holder
Sherfane Rutherford
IPL 2024: List of retained players by all teams
Chennai Super Kings: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande
Delhi Capitals: Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhul
Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha
Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer
Lucknow Super Giants: Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (T), K. Gowtham, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Naveen Ul Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Charak
Mumbai Indians: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (T), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod
Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Vidwath Kaverappa
Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (T), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (T), Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Will Jacks
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad (T), T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Upendra Singh Yadav, Washington Sundar
