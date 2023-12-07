IPL Auction 2024: Check list of players with Rs 1 crore base price, retained players & all you need to know

IPL Auction 2024 Players With Rs 1 Crore Base Price: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction will happen on December 19 in Dubai. It will be the first time an IPL auction will happen outside India.

BCCI and IPL have not yet released the list of registered players and their base price. However, according to some reports, 1,166 players have registered for the IPL 2024 mini-auction. Out of these 1,166 players, 830 are Indian, and 336 are overseas players, reported Cricbuzz. Furthermore, the IPL auction will feature 212 capped players, 909 uncapped, and 45 associate players. The ten franchises of the Indian Premier League 2024 have to fill 77 slots, including 30 foreign players.