IPL Auction 2023 SRH LIVE Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Complete Squad, player Salary, foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders
IPL Auction 2023 SRH LIVE Update: Hyderabad will enter the IPL 2023 auction with a 42.25 crore INR budget. Up to 13 cricketers, only four of whom may be overseas, may be purchased by them. They had an overhaul prior to this season's auctions. The team released Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Sean Abbott, Priyam Garg, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, J Suchith, Ravikumar Samarth, and Sushant Mishra. SRH Retained Players 2023 are Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
In the 2016 IPL season, the Sunrisers won the championship after defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore by an 8-run margin. Every year since 2016, the squad has advanced to the tournament's play-off round. The squad competed in the Indian Premier League in 2018, but fell to Chennai Super Kings in the championship game.
SRH are looking to firm its squad by some of the big Names available. Mayank Agarwal, Jason Roy, Sam Curran and Ben Stokes could be the top picks for SRH at IPL auction 2023.
SRH parted ways with their captain Kane Williamson and now SRH needs a captain in the most desperate way possible. SRH might aim for Ben Stokes. Additionally, SRH might aim at spending on Indian opening batter Mayank Agarwal.