IPL Auction 2023 SRH LIVE Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Complete Squad, player Salary, foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Auction will witness franchises firming up their squads ahead of the big tournament in 2023. All the 10 teams namely Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings XI, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will firm their squad. Here are all the details of the IPL 2023 Auction that is scheduled to take place in Kochi.