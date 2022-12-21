ugc_banner
IPL Auction 2023 SRH LIVE Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Complete Squad, player Salary, foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders

Kochi, Kerala Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Dec 23, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Auction will witness franchises firming up their squads ahead of the big tournament in 2023. All the 10 teams namely Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings XI, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will firm their squad. Here are all the details of the IPL 2023 Auction that is scheduled to take place in Kochi.

IPL Auction 2023 SRH LIVE Update: Hyderabad will enter the IPL 2023 auction with a 42.25 crore INR budget. Up to 13 cricketers, only four of whom may be overseas, may be purchased by them. They had an overhaul prior to this season's auctions. The team released Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Sean Abbott, Priyam Garg, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, J Suchith, Ravikumar Samarth, and Sushant Mishra. SRH Retained Players 2023 are Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik and Fazalhaq Farooqi. 

23 Dec 2022, 11:13 AM (IST)
A look at Sunrisers IPL performance ahead of IPL auction 2023

In the 2016 IPL season, the Sunrisers won the championship after defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore by an 8-run margin. Every year since 2016, the squad has advanced to the tournament's play-off round. The squad competed in the Indian Premier League in 2018, but fell to Chennai Super Kings in the championship game.

23 Dec 2022, 10:55 AM (IST)
Top names SRH to aim for at IPL auction 2023

SRH are looking to firm its squad by some of the big Names available. Mayank Agarwal, Jason Roy, Sam Curran and Ben Stokes could be the top picks for SRH at IPL auction 2023. 
 

21 Dec 2022, 6:35 PM (IST)
What's on radar for SRH?

SRH parted ways with their captain Kane Williamson and now SRH needs a captain in the most desperate way possible. SRH might aim for Ben Stokes. Additionally, SRH might aim at spending on Indian opening batter Mayank Agarwal. 
 