IPL Auction 2023 RR LIVE Update: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Complete Squad, player Salary, foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders

IPL Auction 2023 RR LIVE Update: Rajasthan Royals (RR)
IPL Auction 2023 RR LIVE Update: The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will try to go one step further in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) than they did last season when they were defeated in the final by the Gujarat Titans.
RR has retained a total of 16 players and now has a few holes to fill in their team for the upcoming season of IPL 2023. Players that are includes bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen and batsmen like Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. They have also retained the only all-rounder of their team, R Ashwin among the other 16 players.
Remaining Purse: 13.4 cr
In 2015, Rajasthan Royals was surrounded by controversy over inappropriate and fictious bids that violated the norms set by BCCI. RR was then banned for two years by the BCCI, with its owner Raj Kundra banned for life, as two of its shareholders were completely unknown to the BCCI.
The fast bowlers of the RR team, like, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, and Kuldeep Sen are crucial in this year's IPL. Among the batters, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Paragwill be formidable for the team. Towering above them in stature is Buttler, prepared to assume any role – and excel at it – depending on the scenario.
The Rajasthan Royals captain, Sanju Samson has travelled to the Pink City and visited the Sawai Mansingh stadium. The IPL last year had been held only at few venues due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. This would be the first time after the outbreak that Sawai Mansingh stadium will be seen fully packed.