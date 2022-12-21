IPL Auction 2023 PBKS LIVE Update: Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Complete Squad, player Salary, foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders
Story highlights
IPL Auction 2023 PBKS LIVE Update: Due to the power-hitting of Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Jitesh Sharma, Punjab surprised many in 2022 with their all-out aggression, particularly in the middle overs. However, they were slow to get going on the powerplay, owing largely to the painfully slow approach of captain Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan, who both struck at 123. PBKS has retained 16 players that will continue to play under the banner. With captain Shikhar Dhawan, players like Jonny Bairstow, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Atharva Taide are also retained among the other 16 players.
Remaining purse: 62.80 cr
Former Punjab Kings batter Chris Gayle has slammed his team for the way they treated their IPL 2022 captain Mayank Agarwal before deciding not to retain him. He said, "They chop and change man, it is ridiculous. You keep chopping and changing, they never have a set eleven whether you win a match. Sometimes they would go with the same team but so often players don’t feel comfortable (with too much changes). When they do get a chance and IPL is already pressure, so (with that sort of approach) you end putting more excessive pressure and with that you won’t see them flourishing within the game".
Preity Zinta, co-owner of the Punjab Kings and a Bollywood actress, visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek Bappa's blessings before the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The 47-year-old was graceful in traditional attire and appeared to be thoroughly enjoying her visit to the holy site.