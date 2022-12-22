IPL Auction 2023 MI LIVE Update: Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Complete Squad, player Salary, foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders

Expert panel for the IPL Auction Kumble believes the Mumbai Indians are missing a "marquee spinner" in their lineup. He went on to say that MI could either look for experienced Indian spin options, which he believes is unlikely, or go with overseas options.

He said, "Mumbai Indians don’t have a marquee spinner in their ranks. Kartikeya did really well for them last year. If they have to go for an Indian spinner with experience than they will have to probably go back to Amit Mishra or Piyush Chawla. I don’t see that happening. Perhaps, the only option for them is to go for overseas spinner. Who will it be? There’s Adil Rashid, Tabraiz Shamsi, Adam Zampa".