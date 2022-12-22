ugc_banner
IPL Auction 2023 LSG LIVE Update: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Complete Squad, player Salary, foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders

Kochi, Kerala Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Dec 23, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

IPL Auction 2023 is scheduled to take place in Kochi, Kerala on Friday. The 10 franchises will finalise their squads ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

IPL Auction 2023 LSG LIVE Update: Lucknow Super Giants IPL team has a remaining purse of INR 23.35 crore. A total of 10 slots are available including 4 overseas slots. The team currently has wicketkeepers Quinton de Kock (SA) and  Manan Vohra with KL Rahul and Ayush Badoni as Batters. All-rounders are Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers (WI), Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma and Marcus Stoinis (AUS). Additionally, the bowlers include the likes of Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood (ENG) and Mayank Yadav.

23 Dec 2022, 11:20 AM (IST)
Lucknow franchise debut in IPL 2021

In 2021, the Lucknow franchise was established. LSG finished third in the table during their inaugural IPL season, qualifying them for the playoffs. They were eliminated by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were in fourth place, in the Eliminator Match.
 

23 Dec 2022, 10:59 AM (IST)
LSG improve areas to look for during IPL auction 2023

Despite their strong results, the Lucknow Super Giants' starting lineup had certain weaknesses, notably in their batting. They need to improve in a few areas, most notably the addition of a batting all-rounder, an off-spinner, an Indian pacer, and a middle-order hitter.
 

22 Dec 2022, 4:44 PM (IST)
Lucknow Super Giants in need of all-rounder

After Jason Holder was released, the Super Giants' top aim would be up to recruit a true all-rounder. Holder didn't contribute much with the bat but took 14 wickets at a 27.92 average in 2022. Super Giants may have plans to repurchase Holder. Also apparent choices include Cameron Green, Sam Curran, and Ben Stokes.
 