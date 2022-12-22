IPL Auction 2023 LSG LIVE Update: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Complete Squad, player Salary, foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders
Story highlights
IPL Auction 2023 LSG LIVE Update: Lucknow Super Giants IPL team has a remaining purse of INR 23.35 crore. A total of 10 slots are available including 4 overseas slots. The team currently has wicketkeepers Quinton de Kock (SA) and Manan Vohra with KL Rahul and Ayush Badoni as Batters. All-rounders are Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers (WI), Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma and Marcus Stoinis (AUS). Additionally, the bowlers include the likes of Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood (ENG) and Mayank Yadav.
In 2021, the Lucknow franchise was established. LSG finished third in the table during their inaugural IPL season, qualifying them for the playoffs. They were eliminated by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were in fourth place, in the Eliminator Match.
Despite their strong results, the Lucknow Super Giants' starting lineup had certain weaknesses, notably in their batting. They need to improve in a few areas, most notably the addition of a batting all-rounder, an off-spinner, an Indian pacer, and a middle-order hitter.
After Jason Holder was released, the Super Giants' top aim would be up to recruit a true all-rounder. Holder didn't contribute much with the bat but took 14 wickets at a 27.92 average in 2022. Super Giants may have plans to repurchase Holder. Also apparent choices include Cameron Green, Sam Curran, and Ben Stokes.