IPL Auction 2023 minute by minute LIVE update: Date, time, venue, full players list, foreign players
Story highlights
IPL Auction 2023 minute by minute LIVE update: The preparations for IPL 2023 season are set to begin in Kochi on December 23, Friday, as 405 players go under the hammer!
IPL Auction 2023 minute by minute LIVE update: The preparations for IPL 2023 season are set to begin in Kochi on December 23, Friday, as 405 players go under the hammer!
IPL Auction 2023 minute by minute LIVE update: The stage is set for the IPL auction 2023 where all 10 participating franchisees will be seen placing bets on their favourite cricket players. As per the updated list, a total of 405 players are going under the hammer this year to fill the remaining 87 slots across the 10 teams. Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Mayank Agarwal are expected to be the auction's top draws. For the first time in IPL auction’s history, the BCCI has permitted live video-conferencing between team management staff from the auction table this year. In addition, each team's budget has been increased by Rs 5 crore, giving all franchises a total of Rs 95 crore to finalize their squad. As per media reports, BCCI has booked two floors of the Grand Hyatt in Bolgatty island in Kochi for IPL Auction 2023.
IPL Auction 2023 Full Details
Date: 23rd December 2022
Time: 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Kochi, India
Livestream: JioCinema
Live Telecast: Star Sports
When will the IPL Auction 2023 Start? Date
IPL Auction 2023 to be held on December 23, Kochi, India
What Time IPL Auction 2023 Will begin? Time
IPL Auction 2023 Will begin at 2:30 PM IST
How to watch IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming For Free?
Good News for JIO Subscribers, Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free
What is the venue for the IPL Auction 2023 ? – Venue
IPL Auction 2023 will be held in Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi, India on December 23
Which TV channels will broadcast IPL Auction 2023?
IPL 2023 Auction will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
How can Fans watch live streaming of the IPL Auction 2023?
The live streaming of the IPL Auction 2023 will be Live streaming on JioCinema. You can also catch the live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free.
IPL Auction 2023 minute by minute LIVE update: Available slots of all the teams
|
Team
|
Total Players
|
Available Slots
|
Overseas Slots Available
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
20
|
5
|
2
|
Gujarat Titans (GT)
|
18
|
7
|
3
|
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|
14
|
11
|
3
|
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|
15
|
10
|
4
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
16
|
9
|
3
|
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|
16
|
9
|
3
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|
16
|
9
|
4
IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots
|
IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots
|
Franchise
|
No of Players
|
No of Overseas Players
|
Total money spent (Rs.)
|
Salary cap available (Rs.)
|
Available Slots
|
Overseas Slots
|
CSK
|
18
|
6
|
74.55
|
20.45
|
7
|
2
|
DC
|
20
|
6
|
75.55
|
19.45
|
5
|
2
|
GT
|
18
|
5
|
75.75
|
19.25
|
7
|
3
|
KKR
|
14
|
5
|
87.95
|
7.05
|
11
|
3
|
LSG
|
15
|
4
|
71.65
|
23.35
|
10
|
4
|
MI
|
16
|
5
|
74.45
|
20.55
|
9
|
3
|
PBKS
|
16
|
5
|
62.8
|
32.2
|
9
|
3
|
RCB
|
18
|
6
|
86.25
|
8.75
|
7
|
2
|
RR
|
16
|
4
|
81.8
|
13.2
|
9
|
4
|
SRH
|
12
|
4
|
52.75
|
42.25
|
13
|
4
|
Total
|
163
|
50
|
743.5
|
206.5
|
87
|
30
CLICK HERE to check IPL 2023 Player Auction Full Player List
IPL 2023 Teams Full Player list, Squads, remaining purse