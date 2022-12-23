IPL Auction 2023 LIVE News: check Sold and Unsold Full Players List, Complete Team squads all you need to know

IPL Auction 2023 Live: Kane Williamson goes to Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 2 Cr.
LIVE IPL Auction 2023 Sold and Unsold Full Squad Players List : IPL auction starts today in the Indian city of Kochi at 2:30 PM IST as all 10 franchises look forward to filling the 87 remaining slots left from the long list of 405 players going under the hammer this mini-auction
LIVE IPL Auction 2023 Sold and Unsold Full Squad Players List: IPL mini-auction for the IPL 2023 season is all set to begin today at 2:30 PM IST in the Indian city of Kochi. A total of 405 players are going under the hammer where all 10 franchises will be looking forward to filling the 87 remaining slots. The event will be telecasted live on the JIO Cinema app and website. Also, the event's live broadcast will be available across Stars sports network channels. The 10 teams going into IPL mini auction 2023 are Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. All 10 teams have retained a total of 163 players for the IPL season 2023 while they have released a total of 85 players. The Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, have the lowest remaining purse of INR 7.05 crore before heading into the IPL 2023 auction. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have the highest remaining purse of INR 42.25 crore before the auction starts today. The maximum purse amount for the IPL teams was increased to 95-crore-per-side earlier this year.
(This story is being updated LIVE. Updates will be incorporated in the story minute by minute as the IPL auction begins in Kochi at 2:30 PM.)
IPL Auction 2023 Live: Ben Stokes Sold to for CSK for 16.25 Cr
IPL Auction 2023 Live: Cameron Green Sold to Mumbai Indians MI for 17.50 Cr
🇦🇺 Cameron Green
💰 17.5 CR
IPL Auction 2023 Live: Jason Holder Sold to Rajasthan Royals RR for 5.75 Cr
IPL Auction 2023 Live: Sikandar Raza Sold to Punjab Kings for 50 L
Sikandar Raza is now a 🦁!
IPL Auction 2023 Live: Odean Smith Sold to GT at 50 L
IPL Auction 2023 Live: Sam Curran Sold to Punjab Kings PBKS for Rs 18.50 Cr
IPL Auction 2023 Live: Shakib Al Hasan goes unsold in the first round.
IPL Auction 2023 Live: Rilee Rossouw goes unsold in the first round.
IPL Auction 2023 Live: Joe Root goes unsold at 1 Cr base price
IPL Auction 2023 Live: Ajinkya Rahane Sold to Chennai Super Kings CSK for Rs 50 lakh
IPL Auction 2023 Live: Mayank Agarwal Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH for Rs 8.25 Cr.
IPL Auction 2023 Live: Harry Brook Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH for Rs 13.25 Cr.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
CSK Retain Player - 18
CSK Overseas Retain Player - 6
CSK Total Money Spent - 74.55 Cr
CSK Remaining Purse - 20.45 Cr
CSK Available Slots - 7
CSK Overseas Available Slots - 2
CSK Retain Player Full List With Price
MS Dhoni (wk) INR 12 Cr
Ruturaj Gaikwad INR 6 Cr
Ambati Rayudu (wk INR 6.75 crores
Devon Conway INR 1 crores
Subhranshu Senapati INR 20 Lakhs
Deepak Chahar INR 14 crores
Tushar Deshpande INR 20 Lakhs
Maheesh Theekshana INR 70 Lakhs
Simranjeet Singh INR 20 Lakhs
Matheesha Pathirana INR 20 Lakhs
Mukesh Choudhary INR 20 Lakhs
Prashant Solanki INR 1.20 crores
Mitchell Santner INR 1.90 crores
Rajvardhan Hangargekar INR 1.50 crores
Ravindra Jadeja INR 16 Cr
Moeen Ali INR 8 Cr
Shivam Dube INR 4 crores
Dwaine Pretorius INR 50 Lakhs
CSK Released Players List
Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan
Delhi Capitals (DC)
DC Retain Player - 20
DC Overseas Retain Player - 6
DC Total Money Spent - 75.55 Cr
DC Remaining Purse - 19.25 Cr
DC Available Slots - 5
DC Overseas Available Slots - 2
DC Retain Player Full List With Price
Rishabh Pant (c&wk) INR 16 Cr
Prithvi Shaw INR 7.50Cr
David Warner INR 6.25 Crores
Sarfaraz Khan INR 20 Lakhs
Yash Dhull INR 50 Lakhs
Rovman Powell INR 2.80 crores
Anrich Nortje INR 6.50 Cr
Kamlesh Nagarkoti INR 1.10 crores
Mustafizur Rahman INR 2 crores
Lungi Ngidi INR 50 Lakhs
Khaleel Ahmed INR 5.25 crores
Chetan Sakariya INR 4.20 crores
Praveen Dubey INR 50 Lakhs
Kuldeep Yadav INR 2 crores
Axar Patel INR 9 crores
Mitchell Marsh INR 6.50 Crores
Lalit Yadav INR 65 Lakhs
Ripal Patel INR 20 Lakhs
Vicky Ostwal INR 20 Lakh
Aman Khan Traded from KKR
Delhi Capitals Released Players List
Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat, Ashwin Hebbar.
Gujarat Titans (GT)
GT Retain Player - 18
GT Overseas Retain Player - 5
GT Total Money Spent - 75.75 Cr
GT Remaining Purse - 19.25 Cr
GT Available Slots - 7
GT Overseas Available Slots - 3
GT Retain Player Full List With Price
Aiden Markram INR 2.60 Crores
Rahul Tripathi INR 8.50 Crores
Glenn Phillips (wk) INR 1.50 Crores
Umran Malik INR 4Cr
Fazal Haq Farooqi INR 50 Lakhs
Kartik Tyagi INR 4 Crores
T Natarajan INR 4 Crores
Bhuvneshwar Kumar INR 4.20 Crores
Abdul Samad INR 4Cr
Marco Jansen INR 4.20 Crores
Abhishek Sharma INR 6.50 Crores
Washington Sundar INR 8.75 Crores
GT Released Players List
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
KKR Retain Player - 14
KKR Overseas Retain Player - 5
KKR Total Money Spent - 87.95 Cr
KKR Remaining Purse - 7.05 Cr
KKR Available Slots - 11
KKR Overseas Available Slots - 3
KKR Retain Player Full List With Price
Shreyas Iyer INR 12.25 Crores
Nitish Rana INR 8 crores
Rinku Singh INR 55 Lakhs
Varun Chakravarty INR 8 Cr
Tim Southee INR 1.5 crores
Umesh Yadav INR 2 crores
Andre Russell INR 12 Cr
Venkatesh Iyer INR 8 Cr
Sunil Narine INR 6 Cr
Anukul Roy INR 20 Lakhs
Shardul Thakur Traded from DC
Lockie Ferguson Traded from GT
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Traded from DC
Harshit Rana INR 20 Lakhs
KKR Released Players List
Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
LSG Retain Player - 15
LSG Overseas Retain Player - 4
LSG Total Money Spent - 71.65
LSG Remaining Purse - 23.35
LSG Available Slots - 10
LSG Overseas Available Slots - 4
LSG Retain Player Full List With Price
Manan Vohra INR 20 Lakhs
KL Rahul (c&wk) INR 17 Crores
Quinton de Kock (wk) INR 6.75 Crores
Ravi Bishnoi INR 4 Crores
Mohsin Khan INR 20 Lakhs
Mayank Yadav INR 20 Lakhs
Avesh Khan INR 10 Crores
Marcus Stoinis INR 9.2 Crores
Kyle Mayers INR 50 Lakhs
Karan Sharma INR 20 Lakhs
K Gowtham INR 90 Lakhs
Ayush Badoni INR 20 Lakhs
Deepak Hooda INR 5.75 Crores
Krunal Pandya INR 8.25 Crores
LSG Released Players List
Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem.
Mumbai Indians (MI)
MI Retain Player - 16
MI Overseas Retain Player - 5
MI Total Money Spent - 74.45
MI Remaining Purse - 20.55
MI Available Slots - 9
MI Overseas Available Slots - 3
MI Retain Player Full List With Price
Rohit Sharma (c) INR 16 Cr
Suryakumar Yadav INR 8 Cr
Tilak Varma INR 1.70 Cr
Ramandeep Singh INR 20 Lakhs
Dewald Brevis INR 3 crores
Ishan Kishan (wk) INR 15.25 cr
Jasprit Bumrah INR 12 Cr
Kumar Kartikeya INR 20 Lakhs
Jofra Archer INR 8 crores
Hrithik Shokeen INR 20 Lakhs
Arjun Tendulkar INR 30 Lakhs
Tim David INR 8.25 Cr
Tristan Stubbs INR 20 lakhs
Arshad Khan INR 20 lakhs
Akash Madhwal INR 20 lakhs
Jason Behrendorff Traded from RCB
Mumbai Indians Released Players List
Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
PBKS Retain Player - 16
PBKS Overseas Retain Player - 5
PBKS Total Money Spent - 62.8 Cr
PBKS Remaining Purse - 32.2 Cr
PBKS Available Slots - 9
PBKS Overseas Available Slots - 3
PBKS Retain Player Full List With Price
Bhanuka Rajapaksa INR 50 Lakhs
Shahrukh Khan INR 9 Crores
Shikhar Dhawan INR 8.25 Crores
Prabhsimran Singh (wk) INR 60 Lakhs
Jitesh Sharma (wk) INR 20 Lakhs
Jonny Bairstow (wk) INR 6.75 crores
Arshdeep Singh INR 4 Cr
Raj Bawa INR 2 Crores
Nathan Ellis INR 75 Lakhs
Harpreet Brar INR 3.80 Crores
Rahul Chahar INR 5.25 Crores
Kagiso Rabada INR 9.25 Crores
Baltej Singh INR 20 Lakhs
Liam Livingstone INR 11.50 Crores
Rishi Dhawan INR 55 Lakhs
Atharva Taide INR 20 Lakhs
Punjab Kings Released Players List
Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
RCB Retain Player - 18
RCB Overseas Retain Player - 6
RCB Total Money Spent - 86.25 Cr
RCB Remaining Purse - 8.75 Cr
RCB Available Slots - 7
RCB Overseas Available Slots - 2
RCB Retain Player Full List With Price
Virat Kohli INR 15 CR
Suyash Prabhudessai INR 30 Lakhs
Faf du Plessis INR 7 crores
Rajat Patidar INR 20 Lakhs
Anuj Rawat (wk) INR 3.40 crores
Finn Allen (wk) INR 80 Lakhs
Dinesh Karthik (wk) INR 5.50 crores
Mohammed Siraj INR 7 CR
Karn Sharma INR 50 Lakhs
Siddarth Kaul INR 75 Lakhs
Josh Hazlewood INR 7.75 crores
Harshal Patel INR 10.75 crores
Akash Deep INR 20 Lakhs
Glenn Maxwell INR 11 CR
David Willey INR 2 crores
Mahipal Lomror INR 95 Lakhs
Shahbaz Ahmed INR 2.40 crores
Wanindu Hasaranga INR 10.75 crores
Royal Challengers Bangalore Released Players List
Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford.
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
RR Retain Player - 16
RR Overseas Retain Player - 4
RR Total Money Spent - 81.8
RR Remaining Purse - 13.2
RR Available Slots - 9
RR Overseas Available Slots - 4
RR Retain Player Full List With Price
Yashasvi Jaiswal INR 4 Crores
Devdutt Padikkal INR 7.75 Crores
Shimron Hetmyer INR 8.50 Crores
Sanju Samson (c&wk) INR 14 Cr
Jos Buttler (wk) INR 10 Cr
Dhruv Jurel (wk) INR 20 Lakhs
Kuldip Yadav INR 20 Lakhs
Navdeep Saini INR 2.60 Crores
Kuldeep Sen INR 20 Lakhs
Obed McCoy INR 75 Lakhs
KC Kariappa INR 30 Lakhs
Yuzvendra Chahal INR 6.50 Crores
Prasidh Krishna INR 10 Crores
Trent Boult INR 8 Crores
Riyan Parag INR 3.80 Crores
Ravichandran Ashwin INR 5 Crores
Rajasthan Royals Released Players List
Karun Nair, Anunay Singh, Tejas Baroka, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
SRH Retain Player - 12
SRH Overseas Retain Player - 4
SRH Total Money Spent - 52.75
SRH Remaining Purse - 42.25
SRH Available Slots - 13
SRH Overseas Available Slots - 4
SRH Retain Player Full List With Price
Aiden Markram INR 2.60 Crores
Rahul Tripathi INR 8.50 Crores
Glenn Phillips (wk) INR 1.50 Crores
Umran Malik INR 4Cr
Fazal Haq Farooqi INR 50 Lakhs
Kartik Tyagi INR 4 Crores
T Natarajan INR 4 Crores
Bhuvneshwar Kumar INR 4.20 Crores
Abdul Samad INR 4Cr
Marco Jansen INR 4.20 Crores
Abhishek Sharma INR 6.50 Crores
Washington Sundar INR 8.75 Crores
IPL Auction 2023: SRH Released Players List
Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod.
