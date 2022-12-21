IPL Auction 2023 KKR LIVE Update: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Complete Squad, player Salary, foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders
IPL Auction 2023 KKR LIVE Update: Kolkata Knight Riders has INR 7.05 crore purse remaining. There are a total of 11 slots available in the team with a total of 3 overseas slots. The two times title winners, Kolkata Knight Riders have ended up in the 7th position on the IPL 2022 Points Table. KKR released a total of 16 players which includes the likes of Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson. Here is the retained squad -- Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy and Rinku Singh.
KKR will search for a fast bowler at the auction now that Pat Cummins is out, and Akeal Hosein or Reece Toply may be their top choices. To replace Aaron Finch, Kolkata will also need a top-order batsman. Rilee Rossouw and Dawid Malan may be on their radar.
Former Indian batsman Robin Uthappa believes KKR needs a backup fast bowler for Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav. He also feels that a wicketkeeper will also be required to back Andre Russell, who is prone to injuries.