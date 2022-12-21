IPL Auction 2023 GT LIVE Update: Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Complete Squad, player Salary, foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders

The IPL auction is scheduled to begin in Kochi on Friday at 14:30 IST. There are now 87 places total, 30 of which are reserved for players from outside. The highest reserve fee is INR 2 crore, with 19 players from outside requesting to be included in the top category. With a starting bid of INR 1.5 crore, 11 players are included in the auction list. The two cricketers from India with base salaries of INR 1 crore are Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal.