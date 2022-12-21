IPL Auction 2023 GT LIVE Update: Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Complete Squad, player Salary, foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders
IPL Auction 2023 GT LIVE Update: Gujarat will enter the IPL auction with a budget of INR 19.25 crore. They may purchase a maximum of seven cricketers, only three of whom may be foreign players. Prior to the season's auctions, they released Jason Roy, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, and Varun Aaron and traded Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson to the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Founded in 2021, the Gujarat Titans, who won their first championship in the 2022 season, are the current IPL champions. Gujarat Titans' home field is Motera's Narendra Modi Stadium. IPL auction is set to take place at 2:30PM in Kochi.
Gujarat Titans will need an overseas pace bowler such as Alzarri Joseph. Additionally, an overseas batter as Matthew Wade has not been up to the mark in the IPL. An Indian pace bowler can be of good use for backup.
Gujarat Titans need an all-rounder as Pandya’s backup and need to get a good middle-order batsman. Another thing is to find a new opening partner for Shubman Gill, plus a wicket-keeper.