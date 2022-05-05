IPL 2022: David Warner, Rovman Powell's fireworks take DC to 21-run win over SRH, enter top five

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Delhi amassed 207 for three in 20 overs. Opener David Warner top-scored for Delhi with 92 not out off 58 balls while Rovman Powell scored an unbeaten 67 off 35 balls.

In response, SRH reached 186 for eight in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 62 off 34 balls.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 207/3 in 20 overs (David Warner 92 not out, Rovman Powell not out 67; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/25).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 186/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 62; Khaleel Ahmed 3/30).