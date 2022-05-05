IPL 2022: David Warner, Rovman Powell's fireworks take DC to 21-run win over SRH, enter top five

PTI
Mumbai, India Updated: May 05, 2022, 11:54 PM(IST)

IPL 2022: David Warner, Rovman Powell combine as DC beat SRH to enter top five (Photo - IPL) Photograph:( Others )

In response to DC's 207-3, SRH reached 186 for 8 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 62 off 34 balls but it wasn't enough to take the Orange Army past the finish line.

Delhi amassed 207 for three in 20 overs. Opener David Warner top-scored for Delhi with 92 not out off 58 balls while Rovman Powell scored an unbeaten 67 off 35 balls.

In response, SRH reached 186 for eight in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 62 off 34 balls.

Brief Scores:
Delhi Capitals: 207/3 in 20 overs (David Warner 92 not out, Rovman Powell not out 67; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/25).
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 186/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 62; Khaleel Ahmed 3/30).

May 05, 2022 | Match 50
Indian Premier League, 2022
DC
(20.0 ov) 207/3
VS
SRH
186/8 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs
May 04, 2022 | Match 49
Indian Premier League, 2022
RCB
(20.0 ov) 173/8
VS
CSK
160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs
