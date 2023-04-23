IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR live cricket score and updates: Chennai 59 after powerplay
CSK are all ready to take on KKR at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata will be looking to get to winning ways while the CSK would try to continue their winning run.
Devon Conway is looking sublime and so di Gaikwad. the duo have already added 40 inside five overs. KKR need a wicket here quickly.
Chennai Super Kings have started with some patience against KKR's new ball bowlers.
1 N Jagadeesan (wk), 2 Jason Roy, 3 Nitish Rana (capt), 4 Andre Russell, 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Sunil Narine, 7 David Wiese, 8 Kulwant Khejroliya, 9 Suyash Sharma, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Varun Chakaravarthy
1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Ambati Rayudu, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 MS Dhoni (capt&wk), 9Tushar Deshpande, 10 Matheesha Pathirana, 11 Maheesh Theekshana
KKR win the toss and elect to field first here in Eden Gardens.
