ugc_banner
Live Now

IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR live cricket score and updates: Chennai 59 after powerplay

KolkataUpdated: Apr 23, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

IPL 2023, Match 33 between CSK vs KKR at Eden Gardens. (Source: @ChennaiIPL) Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

CSK are all ready to take on KKR at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata will be looking to get to winning ways while the CSK would try to continue their winning run.

23 Apr 2023, 7:50 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR: Conway ups the ante for CSK

Devon Conway is looking sublime and so di Gaikwad. the duo have already added 40 inside five overs. KKR need a wicket here quickly.

23 Apr 2023, 7:36 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR: Chennai start with caution

Chennai Super Kings have started with some patience against KKR's new ball bowlers.

23 Apr 2023, 7:13 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, KKR vs CSK: Kolkata Playing XI

1 N Jagadeesan (wk), 2 Jason Roy, 3 Nitish Rana (capt), 4 Andre Russell, 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Sunil Narine, 7 David Wiese, 8 Kulwant Khejroliya, 9 Suyash Sharma, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Varun Chakaravarthy

23 Apr 2023, 7:12 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, KKR vs CSK: Chennai Playing XI

1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Ambati Rayudu, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 MS Dhoni (capt&wk), 9Tushar Deshpande, 10 Matheesha Pathirana, 11 Maheesh Theekshana

23 Apr 2023, 7:11 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, KKR vs CSK: Toss

KKR win the toss and elect to field first here in Eden Gardens.

×

 

23 Apr 2023, 6:56 PM (IST)
Match 33 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.
×

 