IPL 2024 Auction Free Live Streaming: How to watch Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction LIVE in India

IPL Auction 2024 Live Streaming: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared the list of players that will go under the hammer at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Monday (Dec 19).

The total salary cap available to spend in the IPL 2024 auction is ₹262.96 crore. Gujarat Titans have the highest purse of ₹38.15 crore, and Lucknow Super Giants has the lowest of ₹13.15 crore. The ten IPL franchises will fill 77 slots, including 30 overseas players. They have already retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Furthermore, Kolkata Knight Riders have 12 available places in the team, including four reserved for overseas players.

The IPL 2024 auction will feature 333 cricketers, including 214 Indian and 119 overseas, of which two are from associate nations. There will be 116 capped players and 215 uncapped players in the mini-auction.

A total of 23 players have opted for the highest reserve price of ₹2 crore. Moreover, 13 players are on the auction list with a base price of ₹1.5 crore. Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, the ten franchises have retained 173 players in total, including 50 overseas players.

Here's everything you need to know about the IPL 2024 auction, including the live streaming details.

When is the IPL 2024 Auction? (Date)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will take place on Monday (Dec 19).

What time will the IPL 2024 auction start? (Time)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will start at 02:30 pm IST (1 pm Local Time) on Monday (Dec 19).

Where will the IPL 2024 auction take place? (Venue)

The Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, will host the IPL 2024 auction on Monday (Dec 19) at 02:30 pm IST.

Where can I watch the live telecast of the IPL 2024 auction? (Live Telecast)

Sports18 will telecast the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 live in India.

How to watch the live streaming of IPL Auction 2024 for free?

JioCinema will broadcast the IPL auction 2024 live for free in India.

What is the difference between mini-auction and mega-auction?

In a mega-auction, the teams can retain three to five players ahead of the auction. However, before a mini-auction, the franchises can retain any number of players.