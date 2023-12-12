IPL 2024 Auction 7 days to go: Check 10 teams, captains, retained players, remaining purse & more

IPL 2024 Auction 7 days to go: Only a few days are left for the IPL 2024 auction, slated to take place on Dec 19. This will be the first Indian Premier League auction that will take place outside India, in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The BCCI has announced the auction list for IPL 2024 auction. Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations. The total number of capped players is 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 are from associate nations.

A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 13 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

IPL 2024: All 10 teams and captains

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals: David Warner

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram, Mayank Agarwal

IPL 2024: Retained players of all teams

Each team has retained a bunch of players. Here are the retained players for each franchise:

Chennai Super Kings

Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande

Delhi Capitals

Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhul

Gujarat Titans

Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha

Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Lucknow Super Giants

Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (T), K. Gowtham, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Naveen Ul Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Charak

Mumbai Indians

Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (T), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod

Punjab Kings

Arshdeep Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Vidwath Kaverappa

Rajasthan Royals

Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (T), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (T), Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Will Jacks

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad (T), T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Upendra Singh Yadav, Washington Sundar

IPL 2024: Remaining slots of teams

Gujarat Titans (GT): Available slots- 8, overseas slots- 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Available slots- 6, overseas slots- 3

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Available slots- 12, overseas slots- 4

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Available slots: 6, overseas slots- 3

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Available slots- 8, overseas slots- 2

Delhi Capitals (DC): Available slots- 9, overseas slots: 4

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Available slots- 6, overseas slots- 3

Mumbai Indians (MI): Available slots- 8, overseas slots- 4

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Available slots- 8, overseas slots- 3

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Available slots- 6, overseas slots- 2

IPL 2024: Remaining purse of all teams

Each team enter the IPL 2024 auction with a certain remaining purse from their allotted ₹100 crore budget. The available funds for each team are as follows:

- Chennai Super Kings: ₹31.40 crore

- Delhi Capitals: ₹28.95 crore

- Gujarat Titans: ₹23.15 crore

- Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹32.70 crore

- Lucknow Super Giants: ₹13.15 crore

- Mumbai Indians: ₹15.25 crore

- Punjab Kings: ₹29.10 crore

- Rajasthan Royals: ₹14.50 crore

- Royal Challengers Bangalore: ₹23.25 crore

- Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹34.00 crore

IPL 2024 Auction: Live-streaming details

IPL 2024 Auction: When the auction for IPL 2024 will take place?- Date

The IPL 2024 Auction is slated to take place on Dec 19 (Tuesday).

IPL 2024 Auction: Where the auction for IPL 2024 will be held?- Venue

The IPL 2024 auction will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

IPL 2024 Auction: When the auction for IPL 2024 will start?- Time

The IPL 2024 Auction will start at 1:00 pm local time (Dubai) or 2:30 pm IST.

IPL 2024 Auction: Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2024 auction?

The live telecast for the upcoming IPL 2024 auction will be shown on Sports18 Network.

IPL 2024 Auction: Where to watch the live-streaming of IPL 2024 auction?

The live-streaming for the upcoming IPL 2024 auction can be watched on JioCinema app and website.