IPL 2023: Watch IPL 2023 matches in 4K for free on your mobile- Here's everything you need to know

IPL Schedule 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be streamed on JioCinema, according to Reliance Jio. IPL 2023 will begin on March 31 with Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings and will be available in 4K resolution online (UltraHD). Until now, only those who paid for a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar in India could watch the IPL matches.

Similar to the FIFA World Cup 2022 Multicam feature, JioCinema will let users switch between multiple camera angles for all 74 matches. JioPhone users can stream IPL 2023 for free since the feature phone already supports JioCinema. The app will let you check statistics such as score and pitch heat map on phones, while those watching on a large screen will be able to see the information alongside the match.

JioCinema users will now be able to stream the matches in 12 regional languages which include Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and Bhojpuri, including English. Switching between languages will not only change the commentary but the statistics and graphics will be displayed in the selected languages.

The company is also expected to release its much-touted Jio Media Cable accessory, which allows people with non-smart TVs with no HDMI ports to stream matches using their phones. While Reliance has not confirmed anything, rumours suggest that the company is developing an affordable virtual reality headset called JioDive as well as virtual reality glasses called JioGlass. These devices may allow users to experience IPL in a 360-degree format.

IPL Schedule 2023: Venues

1. Ahmedabad

2. Mohali

3. Lucknow

4. Hyderabad

5. Bengaluru

6. Chennai

7. Delhi

8. Kolata

9. Jaipur

10. Mumbai

11. Guwahati

12. Dharamshala

IPL Schedule 2023: Group details

Group A

Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B