IPL 2023, RR vs GT live cricket score and updates: GT dominate with ball

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: May 05, 2023, 09:01 PM IST

Photograph:(Others)

IPL 2023, RR vs GT Live cricket score and updates: Catch all the live updates of match 48 where Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur. At the coin toss, RR opted to bat first.

Hello and welcome to match 48 of the IPL 2023 edition on Friday evening (May 05). The one-time winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host the defending champions and top-ranked Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur. This is the reverse fixture after Gujarat hosted the Royals a few weeks back in a blockbuster clash, where Sanju Samson & Co. chased down 178 in the last over with three wickets in hand. At the coin toss, RR opted to bat first.

05 May 2023, 9:00 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs GT live cricket score and updates: GT dominate with ball

RR have crossed 100 and with four overs to go will look to reach 150 but have two wickets in hand. 

05 May 2023, 8:44 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs GT live cricket score and updates: RR face horrible collapse

RR are facing a horrible collapse in their own backyard as they are facing a hard prospect to reach the 100-run mark. 

05 May 2023, 8:35 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs GT live cricket score and updates: GT dominate with ball

GT are top of their game as they have scalped six wickets in the backyard of the hosts Rajasthan Royals with two points looking set to go in favour of the defending champions. 

05 May 2023, 8:25 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs GT Live cricket score and updates: Royals on the back foot

Royals are on the back foot. R Ashwin and Riyan Parag fall in quick succession as the one-time winners are 72 for 5 in 10 overs. 

RR need to get past the 150-run mark, at least. Will they? Only time will tell...

05 May 2023, 8:06 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs GT Live cricket score and updates: Captain Samson out for 30

Another match, another sad end to a promising inning from Samson. Been the story of his career so far.

Joshua Little comes into the attack, bowls the seventh over and gets rid of Samson for 30 (19). A simple catch to his counterpart Hardik as RR on the back foot, reeling at 60/3 in 6.5 overs.

05 May 2023, 7:58 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs GT Live cricket score and updates: Jaiswal run out for 14

Against the run of play, just when both Sanju Samson and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal were settling in, GT get a wicket as Jaiswal run out for 14 (11). Big blow for RR as the left-hander has been in sublime form.

Samson needs to bat through the overs now. RR 47-2 in 5.1 overs.

05 May 2023, 7:38 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs GT Live cricket score and updates: Early wicket for GT

After some good shots, Jos Buttler falls cheaply once again. He flicked one for a superb four off Hardik Pandya and on the very next delivery, he gave a simple catch to short third man.

RR 11-1 in 1.4 overs.

05 May 2023, 7:09 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs GT Live cricket score and updates: Who are the subs?

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif

Gujarat Titans Subs: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

05 May 2023, 7:07 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs GT Live cricket score and updates: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

05 May 2023, 7:06 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs GT Live cricket score and updates: CAPTAINS CORNER

Sanju Samson: We would like to bat first. It's a bit hard to read this pitch. Let's bat a few overs and figure out later. The standard of cricket we are playing is really good. We were expecting something like this from Jaiswal with the prep he had been putting in. Zampa comes in place of Holder.

Hardik Pandya: We were going to bat first as well. If the home captain does not know to what to choose, I thought might as well bowl and see what happens. They are a strong, consistent side. We have to be at our best. I don't think so (smiles, when asked about changes to his side).

05 May 2023, 7:04 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs GT Live cricket score and updates: RR opt to bat first

At the coin toss, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) calls it right and opt to bat first.

05 May 2023, 6:53 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs GT Live cricket score and updates: Will it be Jos Buttler's evening?
05 May 2023, 6:52 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs GT Live cricket score and updates: Jaipur set for a thrilling clash
05 May 2023, 6:23 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs GT Live cricket score and updates: Royals host defending champions

Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 48 of the IPL 2023 edition on Friday (May 05). In their earlier face-off this season, Sanju Samson & Co. beat the Titans by three wickets in pursuit of 178 runs.