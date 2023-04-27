ugc_banner
IPL 2023, RR vs CSK live cricket score and updates: Good start for RR

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 07:45 PM IST

Photograph:(Others)

Story highlights

IPL 2023, RR vs CSK Live cricket score and updates: Catch all the live updates of match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition, in Jaipur, as Rajasthan Royals (RR) host table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK). At the toss, RR opted to bat first.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of match 37 of the IPL 2023 edition as the one-time winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday evening (April 27). The two sides have met each other once and this is the reverse fixture. In their last face-off, RR posted 175 for 8 after being asked to bat first in Chennai. In reply, MS Dhoni & Co. managed 172 for 6 to lose by three runs. At the coin toss, RR opted to bat first.

27 Apr 2023, 7:44 PM (IST)
IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Jaiswal on fire for RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been on fire for RR. The left-hander has already hit 6 fours and 1 six as RR have raced away to 42 for no loss after 3 overs. Who will MS Dhoni turn to for a wicket?

27 Apr 2023, 7:34 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs CSK Live cricket score and updates: RR start well

With three boundaries in the first over, RR start well. Jaiswal struck thrice off Akash Singh as the bowler searched for some late movement. RR 13/0 after 1 over.

27 Apr 2023, 7:29 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates: Impact subs

Impact substitutes:

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav

Chennai Super Kings Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar

27 Apr 2023, 7:10 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs CSK Live cricket score and updates: Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

27 Apr 2023, 7:08 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs CSK Live cricket score and updates: CAPTAINS CORNER!

MS Dhoni: This pitch has decent pace but the average bounce is slightly less. We are trying to build characters in our team (bowlers) and make them believe in themselves. Same side for us.

Sanju Samson: We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR's 200th game, feels great to be playing for 10 years. Would love to see some pink here today, but it's yellow and we know that the reason is (smiles). Boult misses out due to a niggle, Zampa is playing in his place.

27 Apr 2023, 7:01 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs CSK Live cricket score and updates: RR to bat first

At the coin toss, Sanju Samson calls it right. RR opt to bat first at the venue.

27 Apr 2023, 6:48 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs CSK Live cricket score and updates: Will it be Jos Buttler's evening?
27 Apr 2023, 6:41 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs CSK Live cricket score and updates: Another blockbuster clash?
27 Apr 2023, 6:26 PM (IST)
IPL 2023, RR vs CSK Live cricket score and updates: RR host Chennai

RR host Chennai in match 37 of IPL 2023 edition on Thursday evening (April 27) in Jaipur. After producing a blockbuster clash the last time they met early this season, where RR beat CSK, Sanju Samson & Co. will aim for another win over the table-toppers.