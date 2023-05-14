IPL 2023, RCB vs RR: Match Highlights - RCB beat RR by 112 runs
Story highlights
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals have registered their lowest total in IPL as they are all out for 59 against RCB. The touring team win by 112 runs.
Karn Sharma clean bowled Adam Zampa on two as Rajasthan Royals lose 9th wicket for 59.
Glenn Maxwell has put the final nail in coffin as he removed Shimron Hetmyer on 35. RR are 59 for eight in ten overs.
Anuj Rawat produced a MS Dhoni-style run-out to dismiss Ravi Ashwin on zero. RR are 54/7 in eight overs.
Michael Bracewell has picked his second wicket as Dhruv Jurel is out on one. RR lost its sixth wicket on 31.
On a day when Rajasthan Royals needed their batters the most, half of the team is back in the hut inside Powerplay. They are 28/5.
Wickets are falling like a pack of cards as hosts Rajasthan lost its fourth scalp in Devdutt Padikkal on four. They are 20 for four inside the Powerplay.
England's Joe Root finally got his chance in IPL as he bats alongside Devdutt Padikkal. RR are 19 for three in four overs.
Wayne Parnell picked two wickets in his first over as Jos Buttler and captain Sanju Samson are out on 0 and 4, respectively. RR are 7/3 in 2nd over.
Mohammed Siraj has dismissed RR's batter-in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal on a second-ball duck. RR are 1/1 in the 1st over.
Bangalore could never get going on a slow pitch with spinners choking them first in powerplay then at the beginning of last five.
A couple of meaty blows by Anuj Rawat in the last over, however, has taken RCB to 171.
Maxwell is going strong and has reached 50 after a sensational two-wicket 16th over from Adam Zampa.
Faf departed after making yet another 50 this season - his 8th. Maxwell, meanwhile, is still on the crease and the RCB dugout would be hoping for him continue as long as possible.
Maxwell is changing gears here and Bangalore need it desperately. The duo have added 48 runs in six overs and now is the time for Faf to up the ante.
Bangalore have tried but have not got going so far scoring at only 8 something per over. Faf and Maxwell would have to charge up from here on to put on a decent total.
Sensational bowling this by RR bowlers, have kept both Bangalore openers on leash so far, giving away just 42 runs in the first six overs.
Some good bowling by Rajasthan here, keeping both the openers in check by not giving any room and ably supported by great ground fielding.
Two overs have gone by and Bangalore have started steadily against Rajasthan so far. Some good bowling and fielding has been seen in the initial overs.
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
