IPL 2023 RCB VS RR LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES: RR win toss, opt to bowl first
The match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as both teams look to return back to winning ways while playoff spots are on agenda on both sides.
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak
RR skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and have elected to bowl first in this crunch encounter.
Hello and warm welcome to the live coverage of the match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Royal Challengers Bangalore look to take advantage of home crowd against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.